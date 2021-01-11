Simplehuman trash can review

Does a good trash can make a difference? And how do you know what type of trash can will meet your needs? It’s not something most of us think about often — but a well-designed option can make your home more convenient.

Simplehuman was established with the goal of creating a better trash can, and since its founding in 2000, the company has revolutionized the trash can industry time and time again.

Simplehuman offers a line of trash cans with various features and configurations. We decided to try some of them out to see how they functioned and who might benefit from them.

We tested three different Simplehuman trash cans to determine the advantages and drawbacks of each model. Here’s what we found.

Simplehuman Semi-Round Automatic Sensor Trash Can review

Right off the bat, we loved the look of the Simplehuman Semi-Round Automatic Sensor trash can. It’s about waist-high, and it fits perfectly next to any surface that’s standard counter height. It’s deep, which is helpful, but it’s also well-designed and doesn’t take up too much space despite its large capacity.

Using it is easy enough: Simply wave your hand anywhere around over the can and the lid pops open smoothly and responsively. After a while, the lid will automatically go back down. Sometimes the lid will open when someone walks by, but that didn’t bother us too much — we were more worried about the sensor being unresponsive, and in that regard, we never had an issue.

Simplehuman claims this model is “whisper quiet.” During our testing, we found this to be true. From what we could tell, the model didn’t make a sound.

Simplehuman also claims that the Semi-Round Automatic Sensor trash can’s stainless steel surface is protected by an invisible, anti-microbial, fingerprint-proof coating. In our experience, it didn’t really work that well. The can showed fingerprints when we touched it, and we still had to wipe it periodically — however, we think it accumulated grime at a slower rate than other stainless steel cans we’ve used. And due to the fact it has a sensor lid, you should only have to touch the can on rare occasions, if ever.

The custom pocket and dispenser for liners was definitely a game-changer for us. The little compartment in the back allows you to install a new liner without having to dig around underneath the sink and go through the trouble of wrestling it in. To us, it made an undesirable experience less of a hassle.

At just over $150, this is the most expensive trash can we tested. Thanks to the impressive features, we think it’s worth it for anyone who seriously prioritizes convenience.

Simplehuman Dual Compartment Under Counter Pull-Out Can review

The Simplehuman Dual Compartment Under Counter Pull-Out Can was built for function, and you can tell — for most of its life it hides under the cabinet, so it doesn’t have the design frills other Simplehuman cans have. We loved it for its simplicity, and we could easily see that the construction was solid.

To operate the can, you open the cabinet and pull the bin out, sliding it on a rail. It comes with two bins, one being slightly larger than the other, and the positions of each can be swapped according to user preference.

Again, the real value in this model — which you can get for $79.99 at Amazon — is the custom fit liners. The most annoying part of changing any trash liner is the part where the liner you buy inevitably doesn't fit the can. What you gain when you buy from Simplehuman is a fully integrated trash liner system that does away with most of the worst parts of garbage day. They have a wide variety of liners in specific sizes, making it easy to know which liner you need for your particular bin. For us, this alone makes the product worth it.

A word of warning: The first pair of batteries we put in this model ran out in less than two weeks when we had the trash can in a busy part of the house. The second batch is still going strong after two months in a less-frequented area. For the sake of the batteries, we recommend not putting the can in a super high-traffic area where you’re likely to trigger it to open over and over.

Simplehuman Profile Step Trash Can review

Like the Semi-Round trash can, the Profile Step Can has a clean, simple design. If you’ve got a minimalist vibe going in your house, this trash can should have no problem blending in. With its 10-liter size, it’s also ideal for compact spaces like a laundry room or bathroom.

To use it, you place your foot on a stainless steel lever to open the lid; when you’re done, release it and the lid falls gently back into place. During testing, this model was pleasantly silent and always worked as expected for us.

This model also features an anti-fingerprint coating, and it worked about the same as on the Semi-Round — that is to say, it was so-so. The lid was also adequate, helping with minor odors, but it didn’t form a tight enough seal to protect against really strong ones.

The liners for this model, as with all of Simplehuman’s trash cans, were great. We think the liners alone almost single-handedly made this small trash can worth the $30 list price. You can also get the same model at Amazon.

Are Simplehuman trash cans worth it?

What you get out of a garbage can depends on what you’re willing to pay.

If you’ve got some coin to spend, and you’re interested in all the bells and whistles, the Semi-Round Automatic Sensor trash can is the way to go. Everything about this model was designed with ease-of-use in mind: From the hidden liner compartment to the sensor lid to the simple design, it’s a solid choice that should last you years, if not decades.

If you’re looking for something a little more bare-bones, the Dual Compartment Under Counter Pull-Out can is a no-nonsense option that’s got all the functionality with none of the frills. For under-the-sink trash cans, this model is a must-have — we loved the mechanical drawer-style pull-out system that made it so we didn’t have to bend over and reach under the sink.

For something smaller, you might consider the Profile Step Can. This model offers all the functionality of the other two but at a size that would work well in a bathroom, laundry room, or even a bedroom.

Keep in mind: A big part of what you’re really buying when you choose a Simplehuman trash can is compatibility with some of the most well-designed trash can liners in the industry, and that’s true of every model they offer.

The best Simplehuman trash can

Without question, the best garbage can of the bunch was the Semi-Round trash can, if only for the fact that it has a built-in liner compartment that makes changing bags a breeze. Plus, its larger size adds convenience for higher-traffic rooms like the kitchen.

The best budget Simplehuman trash can

If you’re on a budget, the smaller (but just as effective) Profile Step Can is a great option. There’s nothing really special about this can besides the fact that it looks good, it’s sturdy, and it performs exactly as it’s supposed to.

