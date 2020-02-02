Simple ways to brighten up your desk to get over the hump at work

When that middle-of-the-day, post-lunch slump sets in, it feels nearly impossible not to procrastinate.

But we think 2020 can be the year we hone in on our productivity and beat that workday procrastination -- and it all starts with your environment. Odds are, if your workspace is uninspiring, you'll feel uninspired.

So take a look at these simple, affordable desk additions that will brighten up your space for improved productivity and inspiration. Plus, if you feel more at home in your office, you're likely to enjoy your time there that much more.

Accents

Anthropologie Home Neva Oval Frame: $32 at Nordstrom

Personalize your space with your favorite photo in this elegant ceramic frame from Anthropologie Home. It blends in with office decor in a subtle off-white/beige while providing a pop of style with its leaf-embossed border and gold accents.

AmuseND USB Cool Mist Mini Cactus Humidifier: $14.89 - $15.89 at Amazon

Breathe easy with this cute cool-mist humidifier that's like having a plant without having to take care of a plant. Between its ultra-quiet operation and automatic shut-off feature, it's the perfect addition to your professional space, and it'll keep you breathing easy no matter what the day throws your way.

Dooke Ergonomic Mouse Pad Blue Gold Marble: $12.99 at Amazon

Mouse users, this one's for you. Opt out of the standard black or brown mouse pad in favor of this ergonomic blue marbled model with gold flecks; it's a nice pop of color to have in your line of sight, plus it'll support your wrists so you'll be comfortable throughout the day.

Supplies

Moglea Hand Painted Notebook: $23.50 at Nordstrom

This journal is ideal for recording messages and taking meeting notes -- or writing down your grocery list while you're thinking about post-work errands. With a unique hand-painted design on each cover, this one-of-a-kind accessory inspires creativity. We also love the elegant, vintage look of its brushed copper spiral.

Artinova Elephant Wooden Pen Cup Organizer: $13.98 at Amazon

Store your pens in this charming elephant organizer. Made from high-quality beech and walnut, it's non-toxic and environmentally friendly. The elephant's upturned trunk even nestles other items, like your lip balm or cell phone, so your whole desk is simultaneously functional and aesthetic.

Organization

Pilife 3" Cute Twin Bell Alarm Clock: $11.99 - $12.99 at Amazon

Stick to your schedule in style in this retro analog clock, which will likely inspire you to meet deadlines much more than your computer's digital clock. Its non-ticking mechanism makes sure things run like clockwork without interrupting your train of thought.

Anthropologie Home Lea Weekly Planner Desk Pad: $18 at Nordstrom

It's easy to feel accomplished when you cross things off your to-do list with this elegantly simple planner. You'll love its weekly layout with a notes section and retrospective personal assessment. It's truly what you need to get you through the week.

Russell + Hazel Medium Solution Desk Set: $106 at Nordstrom

Declutter your desk by storing office supplies in this convenient organizer set. The possibilities are endless with these stackable, interchangeable compartments. We like that it's clear, so you can easily see just where all your supplies are.

Winsome Trading Kenner 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet: $169.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Clear off your desk in no time by filing paperwork (and storing snacks) in this contemporary file cabinet. It's versatile enough to blend in with office decor while retaining aesthetic appeal. Pro tip: Keep treats in the top drawer if you have office dogs; you'll quickly become the favorite desk to stop at.

Lighting

Tomons Swing Arm Wood LED Desk Lamp: $30.99 - $36.99 at Amazon

Improve your mood through illumination with this modern desk lamp. Classical elements of solid wood and metal combine for unique curb appeal. It's fully adjustable, so it's easy to shine light on whatever task you're focused on, helping you to stay on track.

D'aplomb 100% Authentic Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp: $54.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Add subtle calming light to your desk with this Himalayan pink salt lamp. Not only does it relieve eye strain by providing a gentler source of light, the lamp is also thought to purify air by releasing negative ions. Best of all, its rectangular design and wood base have a professional look well-suited for office use.

Self-care

S'well Calacatta Gold 18-Ounce Insulated Tumbler: $30 at Nordstrom

Toss the ugly desk mug and single-use styrofoam for this sleek, marbled, gold-accented tumbler. Enjoy its ring-free, no-sweat grip while savoring your hot or iced drinks. Plus, a portion of your purchase goes towards UNICEF's mission to provide clean drinking water around the world, giving you a good talking point with your coworkers.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker in Oasis Blue: $69.96 at Amazon (was $79.99)

A brew just for you? You bet. This desk-friendly Keurig, at less than 5 inches wide, is travel mug- and tumbler-friendly up to 12 ounces. Its auto shut-off feature comes in handy when you're whisked away to last-minute meetings, and it's sure to attract coworkers to your desk, keeping your day interesting (if not necessarily productive).

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve: $16 at Ulta

Give your hands a little massage between keystrokes and enjoy the instant moisturization of this hand salve from Kiehl's, which hydrates without leaving a greasy finish.

Greenery

T4U Small Ceramic Japanese Style Succulent Pot Set, $18.99 at Amazon

Give your succulents (a great low-maintenance office plant) a new home in these simple and soothing blue planters. They even come with a drainage hole and bamboo base for moisture regulation. Arrange them side-by-side or space them around your office for all-over greenery.

Anthropologie Home Sasha Large Vase: $44 at Nordstrom

This vase is the perfect home for a leafy deskmate. It features a calming and serene tri-color design with soft shades of blue and green that won't overpower any other desk accents. Long-stem flowers, bamboo, or dried eucalyptus will look marvelous in it.

Dongliflower 50 Stems of Dried Natural Craspedia: $27.97 at Amazon

Add attractive Craspedia for a burst of sunny color on your desk, perhaps in that new vase you're considering. These vibrant dried flowers are undoubtedly low-maintenance, so you won't have to worry about remembering to add water.

