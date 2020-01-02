Simple solutions for dry winter hair

Winter certainly has its upsides, but it does nothing good for the state of your hair.

You've likely noticed that the colder temperatures and drier air strip moisture from your locks and perhaps even leave you with a flat, damaged, or frizzy disaster.

Everything from your typical shower routine to your favorite winter outerwear can contribute to a less-than-ideal hairdo.

Here, you'll find all of the tips, tricks, and must-haves to keep your hair alive and thriving in the cold depths of winter.

Switch up your shower routine

When the weather outside is frightful, the temptation to take a hot steamy shower is nearly irresistible. But, as comforting as it can be, the heat will actually do more harm than good for your hair. Hot water leads to split ends, frizz, and breakage -- symptoms amplified by the dry winter conditions.

Verb Ghost Conditioner: The frequency with which you wash your hair should dramatically decrease during colder months. Instead, shift your focus to regularly conditioning. For daily use, we recommend this lightweight conditioner that will leave you with silky hair that's easier than ever to comb through, so you won't be pulling out clumps of hair every time you brush.

ORS HAIRestore Hair Mayonnaise: For long-lasting shine and stronger hair, we also suggest applying a deep conditioner roughly once a week. Something like this hair mayonnaise is simple to apply and works to repair hair from root to tip.

Redken Extreme CAT Anti-Damage Protein Reconstructing Rinse-Off Treatment: When you're in a hurry, this can be used right in the shower. Simply spray it on, let it sit for 10-15 minutes, and rinse it off. This spray penetrates deeply to repair damaged hair from the cuticle.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt: On days when you really do need to shampoo, look for a product that exfoliates your scalp. Dandruff is more likely to rear its head in the winter, and the natural sea salt in this scrub shampoo combo helps keep the white flakes at bay.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo: If you're looking for relief from a highly irritated scalp, the peppermint and tea tree oil in this exfoliating shampoo will give you just what you're looking for.

DevaCurl Share the Curly Love: Cleanser, Conditioner & Styler Kit for Curly Hair: Unfortunately, curly hair is naturally drier and may require extra care in and out of the shower to ensure you maintain those bouncy luscious curls. Luckily, DevaCurl has an all-in-one fix for combating winter conditions.

Oil is your new best friend

If some type of oil isn't already an integral part of your hair-care arsenal, winter is definitely the time to add it. Crisp winter conditions can strip hair of its natural oils which can lead to an itchy, flaky scalp.

Kopari Beauty Coconut Melt: To make up the difference try applying a heavy oil like this one made of 100% organic and unrefined coconut oil. It also has a plethora of other uses, including body moisturizer and makeup remover, so you'll get plenty of use from it.

SheaMoisture 100% Pure Jamaican Black Castor Oil: This product adds a protective barrier between your hair and the cold, and it also goes a long way in preventing dandruff.

Spurge on a natural-bristle hairbrush

Natural bristle brushes, often made from boar hair, work to evenly distribute your hair's natural oils from root to tip, leaving you with shinier, healthier hair overall.

Wigo Cushion 100% Boar Bristle Brush: This is one of the softest natural bristle brushes available and has a simple wood base that we love.

OGX Renewing Argan Oil Of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil: In the winter when your hair's natural oils may be lacking, adding a spritz of argan oil to the bristles can go a long way in maintaining that glossy shine.

Shy away from heated styling tools

It's no secret that heat isn't actually good for hair. This is especially true during the winter. However, it is equally as damaging to head out into the cold dry air while your hair is still wet. So, what's the solution?

Aquis Original Hair Turban: We recommend tossing your bath towels and hair dryers to the side. Instead, reach for a gentle microfiber towel wrap. Unlike regular bath towels, these ultra-soft towels wrap gently around your head without pulling or breaking strands and take hair from wet to damp quicker than a regular towel. And the lack of heat means no frizz and a noticeable reduction in split ends.

Unfortunately, we don't always have the time to lounge around the house and leisurely towel dry our hair. On days when you have to get out the door quickly, it is always better to go out with dried hair.

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer: For safer and more time-efficient blow-dry, opt for an ionic hair dryer like this. Aside from the obvious benefits, we adore the aesthetic rose gold accents on this model.

Stick to your natural color

If you're someone who frequently bleaches their hair, winter might be the time to come back to the dark side. In already non-ideal weather conditions, regularly bleaching your hair can be more damaging than usual. Dark hair, on the other hand, requires less frequent touch-ups and is far easier to maintain.

The Pureology Colour Fanatic Multi-Tasking Hair Beautifier: This is a saving grace for anyone with colored hair. Not only will it keep your treated hair shiny and hydrated, but it will prevent the color from fading out too quickly as well.

More than just hair care products

Clearly, there is no shortage of brittle hair solutions on the market. But protecting your locks from harsh winter effects goes far beyond the hair care aisle at your local drug or beauty store.

That's right, everything from the air in your home to the fabrics you put on your head can worsen the effects of winter hair damage. But there are some super simple solutions to these problems.

Anti-Aging 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase By Meili & Grace: We recommend swapping your ordinary pillowcase for a silk option. A pillowcase like this will significantly reduce the amount of breakage and hair shedding we often experience in the colder months. As a bonus, you can say goodbye to wrinkles and bedhead too.

Anyson Satin Lined Beanie: Additionally, swapping out that knit hat for one that's lined with silk will do a world of wonders for your mane. Not only is the silk lining gentler on your vulnerable hair, but it cuts down on static and undesirable hat-hair as well. The soft knitted exterior traps in heat to keep you warm and cozy too.

Homeasy Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser: Finally, the main reason winter is the hardest time of year to maintain shiny healthy hair is the lack of humidity in the air. Using a humidifier while you sleep will help put moisture back in the air, and your hair will thank you for it. This one uses calming essential oils and mood lights to help both you and your hair enjoy a much-needed break.

