Simple additions that will make a small apartment feel like home

Redecorating and updating your shoebox apartment can make it feel more like home, but it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

There are small additions you can make to your home's décor that will freshen things up without the need for a full remodel.

Decorative accents can transform any room, filling your apartment with personality without overpowering the small space. Don't worry about making a full overhaul -- think in terms of small, tasteful touches that will impact the mood and ambiance of a given area.

Here are some helpful decorating tips and product ideas that will help you to create a space that truly feels like home.

Crystal Allies Polished Agate Geode Halves Bookends: $19.99 at Amazon

Keep your favorite bestsellers tidy with these agate bookends that will add intrigue to even the most generic bookshelf or desk. Each matching pair is one-of-a-kind, just like your collection. You'll love the pop of color it adds to even the most demure space.

Le Creuset Glazed 22 Ounce Stoneware Storage Canister with Wooden Lid: $35 at Nordstrom

Store tea, coffee, or kitchen staples in this attractive stoneware canister, which is practical as well as aesthetic. Choose from five color options to accent your kitchen and display it on your counter, kitchen table, or open-face cabinets.

Now House by Jonathan Adler Vertigo Decorative Tray: $17.82 at Amazon

This kaleidoscope-inspired stoneware tray adds a touch of pizzazz to any surface, whether a coffee table, vanity counter, end table, or windowsill. Its versatile color palette coordinates well with other items. Leave it empty as an artistic statement or use it as a stylish way to store essentials.

Martha Stewart Collection Longhair Faux Fur Throw: $44.93 at Macy's (was $130)

Nothing beats curling up on the couch and watching your favorite shows with this luscious faux fur throw. Plus, it looks great thrown over a couch or armchair -- especially one that needs a bit of new life.

Palm Leaves Decorative Throw Pillow Cover Case: $7.99 at Amazon

Turn a humdrum couch into a cozy and chic sanctuary with this palm pillow cover. Even if you lack a green thumb, the leafy design of this throw pillowcase will liven up your space. Plus, the palm leaf pattern is popular right now, so this is an affordable, simple, and trendy update.

Anthropologie Home Capri Iridescent Jar Candle: $30 at Nordstrom

A candle provides an instantly cozy feeling in any room with gentle lighting and soothing aromatherapy -- and this one looks lovely even when it's not lit, with its iridescent exterior. The fragrant soy-wax candle burns for 85 hours and fills the air with fruity, floral notes.

Wee Blue Coo Hilma Af Klint Svanen Abstract Circles Painting: $24.99 at Amazon

Dress up bare walls with a colorful, abstract painting that's bold enough to make a statement but not busy enough to overpower a space. It's an affordable print that will let visitors know you appreciate art without making a significant dent in your bank account.

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: $19.74 at Amazon

Add a cozy cotton rope basket to your apartment to store anything from blankets to dirty laundry to toys. It's lightweight enough for carrying clothes to the laundromat and can fold flat for storage, but it's also attractive enough to leave on display in any part of the home.

Spectrum Diversified Scoop Wire Basket: $13.28 at Amazon (was $15.99)

This sturdy steel basket in rose gold will come in handy in many different areas of the home. Keep it in your kitchen to hold fruits and vegetables, on your desk to store documents and files, in the bathroom to contain bath products or towels, or set it in the common area to house magazines and books.

Anthropologie Home Harper Geo Bath Mat: $58 at Nordstrom

This Southwestern-inspired bath mat is the perfect plush addition to your bathroom. Its cushy, high-piling design is ultra-absorbent and keeps you feeling indulgent after a shower -- like stepping onto a luxury hotel towel.

Modern Farmhouse Bar Cart: $149 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Channel your inner mixologist with this charming bar cart. It's easy to tend to guest requests with long-stem glassware, bottles, and snacks at your disposal. Available in gray or oak, you'll love how it complements the décor in your preferred entertaining space. You could also use it as a coffee/tea cart if liquor and wine aren't your thing.

Areaware Table Tiles Concrete 6-Piece Trivet/Coaster Set: $35 at Nordstrom

These table tiles seem to be a popular coaster option right now, and we understand why: They provide endless opportunities for rearranging/reorganizing, great for keeping restless hands busy. Plus, when not in use under a beverage, these 3D coasters look cool on your coffee table whether they're in a formation or spread about randomly.

KM Home Teramo Mystic Runner: $80.78 at Macy's (was $359)

When there's no budget for new flooring, this area rug is the perfect solution. The sophisticated but subtle pattern breathes life into high-traffic areas, like in a hallway or living room.

Kate Spade New York KS Keaton Street Box: $40 at Amazon

This ornate box by beloved designer Kate Spade will sit pretty on your vanity to hold your favorite jewelry pieces. You can also place it on a coffee table or bookshelf for a bright pop, filled with chocolates or old photographs that will amuse guests.

Brightech Maxwell Floor Lamp Tower with USB Charging Ports: $74.99 at Amazon (was $109.99)

Is there anything this lamp-bookshelf-storage-charging station can't do? You'll love the convenient way it optimizes space vertically. Fill its shelves with mementos like framed photos or souvenirs to balance its modern look with a personal touch. Your apartment accents can be functional, too.

