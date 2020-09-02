Spencer Platt
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Siena poll: Majority of New Yorkers thinks schools should remain closed amid fears of second wave

September 2, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Denis Slattery
Spencer Platt

Only 32% of those polled, say that N.Y. should send children back to school.