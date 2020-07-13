Shopping list for a new dog

Bringing home a newly adopted dog is exciting, but it also requires a lot of preparation.

It's important to have all the essentials on hand when your pup arrives so you're ready for anything.

But what is essential when it comes to dog adoption?

If you're a new pet parent and you aren't completely sure what you need, here's a list of basics that will come in handy -- no matter your dog's breed or personality.

A comforting toy

If you're bringing home a puppy who has just left their mother and siblings, it can be quite an adjustment for them. The SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid Toy contains a beating "heart" and a warmer to offer comfort to puppies experiencing their first nights alone.

A cozy dog bed

Your new dog will need a comfortable dog bed on which to sleep and relax. If you're adopting a puppy, it makes sense to buy a bed that will fit them at their adult size so you won't have to replace it in a year. The Big Barker Orthopedic Dog Bed is our favorite, though it's best for large dogs.

A dog crate

Not everyone decides to crate train their dogs, but some people find it a useful tool to aid toilet training, separation anxiety, and more. MidWest LifeStages Collapsible Wire Dog Crate is an excellent choice with a convenient double door design and a wide range of size options.

A pet gate

A pet gate helps you confine your new dog to certain areas of the house, which can make them feel more secure as they're getting used to their new environment. Frisco Extra Tall Auto-Close Pet Gate is easy to use and install, and it's tall enough to keep large dogs where they're supposed to be.

A dog harness

Unless your dog is trained to heel or walk with a loose leash (which is unlikely in a newly adopted dog), we'd always recommend using a harness for walks, as a collar can damage the trachea when a dog pulls on the leash. The Ruffwear Front Range Dog Harness is comfortable, easy to adjust, and has a front leash attachment point to help prevent pulling.

A dog collar

Even if you walk your dog on a harness, it's useful to have a collar to hold ID tags and to grab onto for close control if needed. A flat collar made from soft webbing, like the Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Dog Collar, is an excellent choice for newly adopted dogs who may not be used to wearing collars.

A training leash

A durable, flat leash is your best bet for most dogs, but especially those who aren't yet leash trained. Something like the Leatherbertg Leather Dog Training Leash is ideal as its lightweight and doesn't collect hair like most nylon leashes.

Dog ID tags

Even if your dog is microchipped, they should wear an ID tag whenever they're out of the house, as it means your dog can be reunited with you more easily should they get lost. GoTags Personalized Stainless Steel ID Tags have plenty of room for your address and phone number, plus your pet's name.

Dog food

To avoid an upset stomach, you should always start your newly adopted dog on the food that they're currently eating and gradually switch to any new food you want to try. Nom Nom is a dog food delivery service offering top-quality fresh food that's our favorite choice for adult dogs.

Dog bowls

Sometimes the simple products are the easiest to overlook, but you'll want to make sure your dog has two bowls waiting for them, one for food and one for water. Mr. Peanut's Embossed Stainless Steel Dog Bowls come as a set of two with non-skid stainless steel bases, so they won't slide around on hard floors.

A feeding mat

Some dogs are messy eaters or drinkers, but newly adopted dogs are more likely to tip bowls, sending food and water everywhere. A feeding mat that's absorbent or has a lip to keep liquid in can help solve this problem. PetRageous Designs Bone n' Up for Dinner Non-Slip Tray Placemat is a solid choice.

Dog treats

It's a wise idea to have treats at the ready to help you bond with your new dog and to use for training. You may end up feeding your pup lots of treats at first, so Zuke's Mini Naturals Peanut Butter & Oat Training Treats are great, with fewer than three calories apiece.

Dog shampoo

Even if your dog doesn't need a bath on their first day home, it's advisable to get them used to being bathed sooner rather than later. You'll need a gentle dog shampoo, such as Pro Pet Works All Natural Organic Oatmeal Pet Shampoo, which is moisturizing and hypoallergenic.

An enzymatic cleaner

If you're bringing home a puppy or adopted an older dog who isn't fully toilet trained, you need an enzymatic cleaner like Nature's Miracle Dog Enzymatic Urine Destroyer Foam. This type of cleaner uses enzymes to break down urine and fully remove it from the carpet rather than just masking the scent, which is not only more pleasant for you but can also prevent further accidents since dogs will keep on relieving themselves in spots where they smell urine.

Puppy pads

This is another product that's useful if your new dog isn't yet housebroken. Though some pet parents find puppy pads a distraction when trying to toilet train, others swear by them, so it's up to you. We like Pet Parents Pawtect Pads, which are washable and reusable.

Dog toys

It's great to have a range of toys for your new dog to get stuck into, helping to occupy their brain and even aid with bonding. If you only buy one type of dog toy, we'd recommend a durable chew toy like the KONG Classic Dog Toy, since this can help redirect chewing behaviors and prevent your shoes from being shredded.

Poop bags

One of the less glamorous parts of dog ownership is cleaning up after them, but it's essential. Even if your dog isn't yet ready to go on walks, you'll still need poop bags to keep your yard clean. Doggy Do Good Premium Dog Waste Bags are our top choice since they're biodegradable and therefore better for the environment.

A dog toothbrush

A proper oral hygiene routine is vital to keep your dog's teeth in good condition throughout their life, and you'll need a dog toothbrush for this. If your dog isn't used to having their teeth brushed, it's easiest to start with a finger toothbrush, such as Barkley's 360º Dog Fingerbrush Toothbrush.

Dog toothpaste

In addition to the toothbrush, you'll need a special dog toothpaste to clean your new canine companion's teeth. This is essential since human toothpastes often contain ingredients that are toxic to dogs. We recommend Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Dog & Cat Vanilla-Mint Toothpaste due to its effective enzymatic formula and fresh scent.

A grooming brush

Some dogs require more grooming than others, but a gentle brushing can be a great way to improve your bond with your new dog, as well as an opportunity to check older dogs out for any lumps or bumps. Long-coated dogs are likely to need more specialist brushes too, but a simple brush, such as Burt's Bees for Dogs Hemp Bristle Brush, is a nice place to start.

