Shop these 29 deals to get gifts in time for the holidays

It’s getting to be crunch time for holiday shopping, but there’s no need to stress. You still have time to find the perfect gifts for the special people in your life — or a treat for yourself after all your holiday gifting.

Best of all, you don’t have to break the bank to continue shopping. There are still many great deals to be had on some of the year’s most popular products and hottest brands. We’ve gathered up some of today’s best deals to help you finish off your holiday shopping with ease — and time to spare.

Best deals for holiday shoppers

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $599 at Best Buy (regularly $959)

This next-gen laptop that easily converts to a tablet is a fantastic gift for the student or worker in your life. Its 10th Gen Intel Core processor makes it two times faster than previous models, and the battery can run for up to ten and a half hours.

iRobot Roomba i3 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum: $469.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $634.99)

For that loved one who just doesn't have much time to clean, this robotic vacuum makes picking up after kids and pets much easier. It learns your cleaning preferences, suggests cleaning times that fit your schedule, and connects with a convenient app.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Plus 7-in-1: $59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)

An Instant Pot makes an excellent gift for the busy home cook in your life. It works as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and more, making it a versatile kitchen appliance. It features 13 one-touch programs that make operation a breeze and is easy to clean too.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker: $69.99 at Kohl’s (regularly $99.99)

Help your loved one stay active with this slim, lightweight fitness tracker. It can track steps, distance, heart rate, sleep, and other data and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Inspire 2 even comes with a free one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium for personalized fitness guidance.

Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher System: $129.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (regularly $169.99)

Anyone who’s into smoothies — or frozen cocktails — is sure to love this powerful, versatile blender system. Not only can it blend and crush ice like other high-performance blenders, but it works as a food processor and dough mixer, too. It even includes a to-go cup.

Aria 10 Qt. Air Fryer: $89.99 at Home Depot (regularly $89.99)

This air fryer isn’t just for making fried favorites healthier. It can also bake, toast, grill, and rotisserie. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the touchscreen display makes it easy to operate, too.

Patagonia Women’s Los Gatos Fleece Jacket: $83.85 at Backcountry (regularly $129)

This cozy fleece jacket works well for daily wear in cool weather or layering with other pieces in winter. Its princess seams provide a fit that flatters the body, so it looks as good as it feels. Plus, the hand pockets let you keep all the essentials within reach.

Ring Smart Doorbell: $169.99 at Home Depot (regularly $249.99)

Give the gift of improved home security this holiday season with this smart doorbell that provides video and two-way audio. The connected app sends alerts when someone rings the bell or the motion sensor is triggered, so you can see who’s at your door before you open it. It also allows you to communicate with guests at the door.

Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker: $159 at Amazon (regularly $199)

Music lovers will appreciate this high-quality speaker that delivers deep, room-filling sound, but it’s also perfect for folks who enjoy listening to podcasts or audiobooks. It’s got Alexa built-in, so they can check the news, set alarms, and get questions answered with simple voice commands.

J.A. Henckels ZWILLING V-Edge Sharpener: $49.99 at Macy’s (regularly $134)

Help keep your loved one’s knives sharp with this easy-to-use pull-through knife sharpener. Its V-shape sharpens the entire length of the blade, and the angle adapter allows you to sharpen both German and Japanese style knives.

Backcountry Men’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket: $34.98 at Backcountry (regularly $99.95)

For the person who loves hiking, this comfy fleece jacket provides plenty of warmth (and style). Its high-pile Sherpa fabric effectively traps body heat, making it perfect as a jacket or mid-layer, even in cold weather. It has off-set shoulder seams to prevent chafing if you wear it under a backpack, too.

Garmin Approach S40 Golf GPS Watch: $199.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (regularly $299.99)

Help the golfer in your life improve their game with this feature-packed golf watch. It not only tracks activity but automatically measures and records shots during a game. You can also get notifications for texts, emails, and calendar alerts when you’re on the green.

ALPS Mountaineering Koda 2 Tent, 2-Person 3-Season: $87.97 at Backcountry (regularly $159.95)

This high-quality, versatile tent is certain to make the holidays for your favorite camper. Its design allows for easy assembly even in the dark, and it’s lightweight enough for backpacking. It offers half mesh walls for excellent ventilation in warm weather and a full-coverage fly to protect against rain.

GoPro HERO8 Live Streaming Action Camera Holiday Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy (regularly $399.99)

Any adventure-seeker will get plenty of good use from this durable, high-quality camera that can shoot photos and videos while they’re on the go. It offers hands-free control with fourteen voice commands and allows the user to live stream to YouTube, Facebook, and other apps.

Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Burr Grinder: $103.99 at Macy’s (regularly $130)

Discerning coffee drinkers who insist on grinding their own beans will love this user-friendly, high-performing grinder. The touchpad controls make it incredibly easy to operate, and the 18 grind options mean you get the perfect texture every time.

Bowflex C7 Indoor Cycling Bike: $1,199.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (regularly $1,499.99)

Stay in shape this winter with this feature-packed exercise bike that lets you stream movies and TV on its touchscreen. It allows the user to choose from 100 levels of resistance and store three-pound dumbbells within reach to combine upper and lower body workouts.

Echo Show 5: $44.99 at Amazon (regularly $89.99)

This smart display can make life easier for nearly anyone on your holiday shopping list. It allows you to make video calls, catch up on the news, listen to music, watch TV shows and movies, and control your other smart home devices, all with just your voice.

Sony 77” Master Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: $3,499.99 at Best Buy (regularly $4,499.99)

Treat the movie buff in your life to this state-of-the-art TV that brings a theater-like experience to your living room. It offers amazing 4K Ultra HD resolution for the best picture quality possible and has your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu built right in.

GUESS Jiya Cotton Hoodie: $55.30 at Macy’s (regularly $79)

Even if the person you’re shopping for is spending more time at home this winter, they can still look stylish lounging on the couch in this comfy cropped hoodie. It features the classic GUESS logo on the chest and an adjustable drawstring at the waist to allow for the perfect fit.

Technivorm Moccamaster 59656 KBG 10-Cup Coffee Maker: $263.20 at Amazon (regularly $359)

Whether you love coffee or know someone who can’t get out of bed without that dose of caffeine, this top-of-the-line coffee maker is the perfect gift. It can brew a 40-ounce pot of coffee in as little as four to six minutes, and its pump-free design means the water is heated to the perfect temperature for optimal extraction every time.

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor: $229.99 at Sephora (regularly $285)

A hairdryer is a practical holiday gift, but this one offers a high-performance design that will thrill the beauty enthusiast on your list. It works for all types and textures of hair, features five heat settings, and even has an auto-pause sensor that stops the flow of air when you release the handle to make styling easier.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic: $99 at Ulta (regularly $159)

Get similar results to those you would from professional microdermabrasion treatments with this handy device. It comes with discs in several different textures to exfoliate dead, dull cells and reveal the smoother, softer skin beneath. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and dark spots, all from the comfort of your home.

Clinique Aromatic Elixir Riches 3-Piece Set: $56 at Saks Fifth Avenue (regularly $80)

Perfume always makes a lovely holiday gift, and this set from Clinique includes a full-size perfume, a body lotion, and a travel-size perfume. The fragrance features herbal, floral, and earthy notes for a well-rounded scent.

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie: $31.50 at Macy’s (regularly $45)

This comfortable fleece hoodie can keep your loved one warm on winter runs or quick trips outside. It has a brushed interior for warmth, and the attached hood is two-ply to protect the head and ears from the wind and cold.

Chi Celestial Pink 1” Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron: $59.99 at Ulta (regularly $99.99)

If you have a friend who likes to change up their hairstyle, this versatile styling iron just may be the perfect gift. Its ceramic plates evenly distribute heat to limit damage and smooth the hair. The iron itself can heat up to 450 degrees and works for sleek, straight styles, bold curls, or soft waves.

Le Creuset 4-Pc. 9.75” Pasta Bowl Sets: $63.99 at Macy’s (regularly $139.99)

Who can’t use a lovely set of pasta bowls in a fun, vibrant color? This set is made of durable stoneware and features a non-stick glaze that makes cleanup much easier. They even retain heat to help keep pasta warm at the table.

Tarte Park Ave Princess Chisel Palette: $29 at Sephora (regularly $45)

Your favorite makeup junkie can bronze themselves to perfection with this clay-infused bronzer and highlighter palette. Its six bronzer shades allow you to get the perfect bronze glow year-round, while the oil-, paraben-, and sulfate-free formula is suitable for nearly any skin type.

CRUX Artisan Series Double Rotating Waffle Maker: $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (regularly $99.99)

This unique double-capacity waffle maker creates restaurant-quality waffles that the entire family is sure to love. It makes two waffles at a time and offers a browning control to let you cook the waffles to your preferred doneness.

Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote: $278.60 at Saks Fifth Avenue (regularly $398)

It’s hard to go wrong when you gift a designer bag, so this stylish tote from Tory Burch is sure to be a hit this holiday season. Made of imported leather, it has a large interior compartment and an interior zip pocket to make it easy to find belongings.

