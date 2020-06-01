Sheriff takes off riot gear, joins protesters: 'We want to be with you all for real’

When a Michigan sheriff approached a group of protesters over the weekend and asked what they wanted police to do, the crowd immediately shouted, “Walk with us! Walk with us!" And that’s exactly what Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson did. “Let’s walk,” he promptly replied, drawing cheers from the crowd in an inspiring display of solidarity with demonstrators protesting police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis.