September 28, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Shepard Smith wants to ‘start fresh’ at CNBC after 23 years at Fox News
Broadcast journalist Shepard Smith thinks of Fox News as an ex. He abruptly split from the conservative cable news channel in October after public clashes with colleagues. He’s back with a new show on another network this Wednesday, when “The News with Shepard Smith” launches on CNBC at 7 p.m. ET. And he says he wants to “start fresh” and hasn’t watched much Fox News since their bad breakup.