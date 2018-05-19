Sheet Pan Chicken and Squash Dinner

While oven preheats, rinse and pat dry the chicken pieces. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet.
Drizzle one tablespoon of coconut oil over all the pieces of chicken then sprinkle with 1-1/2 tablespoons of the Cajun seasoning. Mix and massage seasoning with hands.
Next, rinse and slice vegetables. Place in a bowl, and drizzle the remaining coconut oil over the vegetables and sprinkle the Cajun seasoning on top. Mix well with hands and then place on the baking sheet. Sprinkle salt on top of chicken and veggies.
Bake for 45 minutes or until internal temperature of all chicken pieces reaches 165°F. Carefully, remove from oven and divide evenly among plates. Enjoy immediately.
Notes
You can prep this meal one day in advance. Place rinsed and dried chicken in a gallon bag. Drizzle coconut oil and Cajun seasoning over chicken. Seal tightly, mix and refrigerate until ready to bake. Repeat this step with the squash and onions in a separate bag.