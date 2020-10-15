KEVIN DIETSCH
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

'This is a sham’: Republicans set Oct. 22 committee vote on Barrett’s nomination despite Dem outrage

October 15, 2020 | 3:11pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
KEVIN DIETSCH

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested the final vote could happen Oct. 26,