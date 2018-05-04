Shake Shack and Ralph’s Ices team up for one-day pop-up

Get it while you can...

* New York’s favorite burger and Italian ice chains are teaming up for one day only. To celebrate Staten Island getting its very first Shake Shack later this spring, the fast casual restaurant brand is popping up at the original location of Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream (501 Port Richmond Ave.) on May 12. There’s a catch though: not every one who shows up is guaranteed to score grub from the burger chain, even those who RSVP at shakeshackstatenisland.splashthat.com, which is encouraged.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., ShackBurgers ($6) and crinkle-cut fries ($3) will be sold, along with the regular menu from Ralph’s, while supplies last. There will also be a special one-day Italian ice in collaboration with Shake Shack, the Strawberry SHACKcake Italian Ice — a mix of vanilla crème ice, strawberry purée and graham cracker crunch. A DJ will be on hand, and Ralph’s will be spruced up with pieces from Staten Island-based artist Kwue Molly. Those who don’t score the burgers or can’t make it that day shouldn’t be too disappointed. The borough’s first Shack is due to arrive by the end of spring at the Staten Island Mall.

* Cheers! Toast Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, in a goblet designed to celebrate their upcoming marriage. The Limited-Edition Stella Artois Regal Chalice boasts a gilded design around the brand’s label on the cup, which sits above the text “May 19, 2018,” the couple’s wedding date. Royal watchers can score the cup for $5.19 (ahem, see wedding date) at stellaartois.com/regalchalice while supplies last. In another nod to the big day, the chalice is decked with 19 gilded icons that the Belgian beer brand believes hold special meaning to the pair.

* It’s time to get cheesy. It’s Cheesecake May at Breads Bakery (breadsbakery.com), and new cheesecakes are being unveiled each week that are available for a limited time at the Union Square (18 E. 16th St.) and Lincoln Center (1890 Broadway) locations. You can score the Cheesecake Babka ($14.95) through June 2. A classic cheesecake with a caramelized crust ($35) will be sold this Monday through May 13, and again from May 28 through June 2. Cheesecake Jars ($6.95, in fun flavors like caramel speculoos, Oreo cookie, and tiramisu) will be available May 14 - 20, and again from May 28 through June 2. And a Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake ($35, full size and $4.25, mini) hits shelves from May 21 through June 2.

New to the scene...

* For those who enjoy a little crunch, KFC has launched the Crispy Colonel sandwich. It’s a chicken filet topped with mayo and pickles on a bun. The new boneless, all-white-meat filet uses the same recipe as the brand’s Extra Crispy chicken on the bone, meaning it’s double-breaded. The sandwich is also available in three Southern-inspired flavors: Smoky Mountain BBQ, spicy and smoky Nashville Hot, and sweet and tangy Georgia Gold honey mustard BBQ. The Crispy Colonel is sold in a $5 Fill Up box that includes potato wedges, a cookie and a drink (prices may vary). Flavored versions of the sandwich, in combos, will cost about a buck more.