June 24, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Sex trafficking investigation turns into chaos as angry crowd sets house on fire amid shootings, clashes with police
An investigation into the disappearance of two Wisconsin children turned into a chaotic scene Tuesday after hundreds of angry protesters decided to take matters into their own hands by burning a house they believed was connected to sex trafficking. The commotion began in the morning when police visited a Milwaukee home to look for the girls, ages 13 and 15, and ended hours later with three people shot and multiple cops injured.