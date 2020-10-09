Several suspects in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer tied to ’boogaloo’ movement, posted pro-Trump content online: reports

Some of the 13 men charged in a stunning plot to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have ties to an extremist ideology known as “boogaloo,” a loosely organized anti-government movement that seeks to ignite a second civil war in America, their social media activities show. Several of the suspects, whose sinister plan was thwarted this week by state and federal authorities, also praised President Trump online and often pushed conspiracy theories supporting the Republican leader.