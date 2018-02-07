Last year, I had the wonderful opportunity to spend a day on the set of LIFE OF THE PARTY (in theaters May 11) and now, I can finally share that lovely experience with you! My travel and accommodations were provided by Warner Bros. Pictures., all thoughts and opinions are of course, my own. Having lived […]
The post On the set of LIFE OF THE PARTY appeared first on Rural Mom.
The Snapchat sensation spoke of the incident on an episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’
These take “playing outside in the snow” to the ultimate extremes