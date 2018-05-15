Have you ever wondered what goes on behind-the-scenes of your favorite television show? Thanks to my partnership with Disney and ABC TV, I had the chance to be on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL (GH) to get a glimpse of the magic of television and some insider views to share with you… read on! Created […]
The post On the set of General Hospital! #GH55 #ABCTVEvent appeared first on Rural Mom.
Certain towns still have everything they once did — minus the people (unless you believe in ghosts)
Though he loves greasy fast food, he tries to make some healthy modifications
He cleans up spills, checks prices, and yes, even poses for selfies with customers