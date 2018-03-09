  1. Home
Sesame Shrimp Noodles

From www.foodfanatic.com by Lisa Grant
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Linguine
  • 2 tablespoons Canola Oil
  • 1 Red Pepper, diced
  • 1 tablespoon Chopped Garlic
  • 1 cup Edamame, shelled
  • 1/4 cup Low Sodium Soy Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Rice Vinegar
  • 1/2 pound Large Shrimp, cleaned, deveined and tails removed
  • 1 tablespoon Sesame Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Sesame Seeds
  • 2 Green Onions, chopped

Directions

  1. Cook the linguine according to package directions. Drain and keep warm.
  2. In the meantime, heat oil in a large fry pan or a wok on medium heat. Cook pepper for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and edamame. Cook until edamame are heated through and no longer frozen.
  3. Add soy sauce and vinegar to the pan. Cook until sauce starts to simmer. Add shrimp and cook for 3 minutes or until they are pink.
  4. Mix in pasta and heat together for a few minutes. Mix in sesame oil.
  5. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions before serving.

 

