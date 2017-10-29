Seri’s Closet: 4 Looks With Your Fav Jeans

It’s FINALLY Sweater season! Yassssss. I love sweaters! I also love keeping my outfits simple during the week when I’m running around for work and busy with the kids. Here you’ll find my favorite pair of Paige Denim Jeans paired with 4 different tops any of which could be worn during the week and into the evening if I’m heading out one night.
Sweater: WildFox
Earrings: Sugarfix by Baublebar for Target
Booties: Kristin Cavallari
Professional baseball player Bruce Maxwell was arrested on a gun charge in Arizona
Andrés’ central kitchen closed, but his relief efforts are far from over
New York strippers strike over complaints that bartenders are stealing their tips
A Long Island winery was shut down after neighbors complained of brawls and lewd parties