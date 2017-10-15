Seri’s Closet: 3 Ways to Wear a Black Skirt

I feel like everyone has a black skirt in their closet. Or…at least you should. That’s how I felt when I found this black skirt at H&M and it was like…20 bucks. YESSSSS. Now I wear this black skirt with everything! It can be styled so many different ways in a dress up or dress down kinda way.
Here’s three ways that I style this black skirt which you can do with any black skirt because you know how H&M works and if I try to suggest you find it…you probably won’t. They change their inventory over like I change my underwear.
But JUST IN CASE you’re lucky enough…here’s the direct link to the black skirt that I’m wearing in these photos.
A justice department employee has allegedly been stealing fajitas for years
Nobody has ever hated anything as much as she seems to hate pomegranates
The handles on Martha Stewart’s knives and cake servers have been breaking
At least 45 people became ill after eating at Herringbone Waikiki in Honolulu