Supporting your mental and physical wellbeing has always been important, but these days, it's critical.

Even though we're all spending more time at home, this doesn't necessarily count as self-care. It's still important to schedule specific time for yourself; otherwise, it's easy to become completely consumed by reading the news, keeping up with your kids, working from home, and staying in touch with loved ones.

Though self-care is imperative, it doesn't have to be expensive. Our team has scoured the internet and found these self-care gems for $50 or less.

Keep reading to discover budget-friendly investments for your wellbeing in any circumstance.

You are what you eat (and drink)

Centrum Adult Multivitamin: $19.99 at Amazon

Make sure your body receives all the vitamins and minerals it needs. Among other things, this multivitamin includes high levels of vitamin D3, which helps keep bones strong. The tablets are non-GMO and gluten-free, and unlike other vitamins, they're easy to swallow.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels: $22 at Nordstrom

Perhaps the crown jewel of self-care is decadence, and these dark chocolate sea salt caramels are no exception. These individually packaged delights are ideal for foodies who want to indulge in the comfort of their own homes.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle: $34.95 at Backcountry

Staying hydrated helps you feel energized, plus it does wonders for skin. Stay on top of your daily water intake with this premium stainless steel bottle. Cold beverages stay chilled up to 24 hours, so every swig is cool and refreshing.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood: $36.99 at Amazon

You'll look good -- and feel good -- with this green superfood supplement. Simply add a scoop of powder to your favorite smoothie or juice recipe, and you'll feel a boost in no time. After all, each dose delivers two servings of fruits and veggies.

Boost your bathtime experience

Dr. Teal's Epsom Salts: $22.95 at Amazon

A long day of work (even at home) is tough on the body, so ease aches and pains with these pink Himalayan Epsom salts. Rich in minerals, the salt is also infused with bergamot and sweet orange oils to refresh and relax sinuses while you soak.

Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel: $18 at Ulta

Turn your next bath or shower session into a total home-spa experience. The aromatic blend of vanilla, cashmere, and other luxurious notes will deliver you to a calm and peaceful state. Suds up and lather yourself in this creamy, cruelty-free formula.

Haven Teak Bathtub Caddy: $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

What's more appealing than drawing a nice hot bath? Set up this bathtub caddy to hold your relaxation essentials, whether that's a book, E-reader, candle, or a glass of your favorite adult beverage.

Skin therapy

O'Keeffe's Working Hand Lotion and Foot Cream: $14.26 at Amazon

Take five to apply this soothing lotion and cream to dry hands and feet. Give yourself a little massage while you work it into skin and marvel at how it boosts moisture levels. Use it twice daily to maximize results for soft, supple skin.

Cetaphil Sunscreen with Moisturizer: $16.79 at Ulta

Your skin deserves special protection, so invest in a hydrating moisturizer with UVA and UVB protection. Not only will it keep your face moisturized, but its SPF 50 rating also protects against harsh damage from direct sunlight.

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask: $48 at Dermstore

With the daily build-up of impurities, a clay facial mask is ideal to smooth and brighten your complexion. This vegan formula is infused with white willow bark, fruit enzymes, and essential oils to give skin a radiant glow.

Time to sit back and relax

GE Relax Dimmable Light Bulbs: $12.49 at Amazon

Tone down the lights to create a tranquil ambiance. These dimmable LED bulbs glow in soft white and let you choose the brightness. On the other end of the spectrum (no pun intended), you can turn up brightness to dive into a new book.

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw: $39.50 at Nordstrom

Sometimes, the best thing to do at the end of a long week is binge some Netflix. It's easy to get comfortable and stream your favorite shows with this plush throw. Super soft and lightweight, you'll love wrapping yourself in it every night -- or during the day when you're working from home.

Mellanni Bed Sheets: $26.97 at Amazon

Since the average person spends one-third of their life sleeping, you might as well be cozy. These brushed microfiber sheets offer plush softness that invites you to snuggle and snooze. They're hypoallergenic as well as resistant to stains, wrinkles, and fading.

ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser: $29.99 at Amazon

Add another sensory dimension to relaxation with aromatherapy. This essential oil diffuser does it all, and even has a soothing LED light that shines in seven colors. The diffuser is also low-voltage and eco-friendly.

Other creature comforts

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller: $34.95 at Backcountry

If you train hard, you know how important recovery is. This foam roller massages your body to ease cramps and soreness, especially in your back or calves. It's a must-have for a few minutes of self-care after every exercise session.

Goodpick Cotton Rope Laundry Basket: $19.74 at Amazon

Pick up this charming rope laundry basket to keep your home tidy. It can also be used as a toy bin or for linen storage. You'll feel more relaxed with less clutter and more order.

