Seeds & Chips Summit to Tackle Humanity’s Greatest Challenges

Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg is joining food entrepreneurs, innovators, organizations, and government leaders in Milan, Italy this week to inspire solutions to feeding the future.

The 2018 Seeds&Chips Global Food Innovation Summit from May 7–10 aims to connect people, ideas, and solutions to improve the planet’s future and our daily lives. The summit is dedicated to addressing today’s agricultural challenges such as climate change and the increasing population.

Nierenberg will speak at two events; first discussing women-lead initiatives and launches at The Power of Women in Food Innovation Talk. Fellow women leaders at the talk include Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights; Natalie Shmulik, CEO of The Hatchery Chicago; Sarah Toumi, CEO of Acacias for All; Selina Juul, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Stop Wasting Food; Morgan Oliveira, Founder and Principal of Grounded PR; Renske Lynde, Managing Director of Food System 6; Lucia Chierchia, Managing Partner at Gellify; and Marie Maeland of TEENOVATORS.

Later, Danielle will discuss trends in food and agriculture on the panel New World Ag: Emerging Opportunities and Innovations in Global Markets joining Paolo De Castro, Vice-Chair on the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development on the European Parliament; Tom Arnold, member of the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition; Beth Kowitt, Senior Writer for Fortune; Howard-Yana Shapiro, Chief Agricultural Officer at Mars, Inc.; Thimo V. Schmitt-Lord, Head of Bayer Foundations; Kees Aarts, CEO of Protix; Tinia Pina, Founder and CEO of Re-Nuble; Alexandra Ciobanu of TEENOVATORS; and Robert Poole, a Partner focused on the agribusiness sector for KPMG Australia.

Seeds&Chips hopes to empower a new voice from young innovators by giving them important roles both at the summit and in shaping their futures. Each of the over 30 speeches, talks, and panels will feature young entrepreneurs and innovators alongside some of food and agriculture’s most prominent leaders.

While exploring solutions to feeding the future population, the summit will also feature panels focusing on the next generation of farmers, food technology, water conservation, and investment in the food system.

Two keynote speakers will begin the summit. On May 7, Howard Schultz, Starbucks Executive Chairman, will speak about the rise of his business and his advice for young innovators. On May 8, John F. Kerry, the 68th U.S. Secretary of State, will address the importance of climate change and ways towards a sustainable food system.

Tickets are still available here.

The post Seeds & Chips Summit to Tackle Humanity’s Greatest Challenges appeared first on Food Tank.