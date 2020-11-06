Seed Probiotics review

Taking probiotics can be a reliable way to manage certain gastrointestinal issues. Unfortunately, not all probiotics are created equal — so results can be hit or miss.

Seed Probiotics, however, claim that their shelf-stable probiotic offers one of the most effective formulas and delivery systems on the market.

The brand says their probiotics are formulated to improve gastrointestinal health by improving gut barrier integrity and gut immune function, and the prebiotic outer capsule is meant to survive the digestive tract to deliver the intact inner probiotic capsule directly to your gut.

We wanted to see how Seed Probiotics stack up to other brands and test their impact on gut and gastrointestinal health, so we decided to put them to the test. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Seed Probiotics

We tested Seed Probiotics among a number of health-conscious individuals with a variety of gastrointestinal issues. This included people with mild gut issues, such as bloating and occasional upset stomach, as well as those experiencing more serious conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

All of us had tried more than one type of daily probiotic. Many of us reported common side effects when using many other probiotics, such as stomach pain and bloating, or found that some probiotics caused no noticeable effects or improvements.

With Seed Probiotics, we were looking for an effective non-prescription solution that reduces our gastrointestinal symptoms without causing any new side effects.

What’s in Seed Probiotics?

Seed Probiotics use a proprietary 2-in-1 capsule design that houses the probiotic formula in a prebiotic casing meant to make it more resistant to stomach acid, digestive enzymes, and bile salts — and ultimately a more effective vehicle to deliver the probiotics where they need to go.

The company claims the capsules include clinically-studied probiotic strains that aren’t found in yogurt, supplements, or fermented foods.

By taking a microbe-system approach, this probiotic is designed to offer benefits to the cardiovascular system, metabolism, and skin in addition to gastrointestinal health. The formula is also purportedly the first to include bacteria strains that synthesize folate (needed to produce red and white blood cells) and increase folate production in the body as well.

This probiotic is vegan and free of gluten, dairy, and preservatives. It’s also free of 14 classes of allergens defined by the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA).

Seed Probiotics cost

Seed Probiotics cost $49.99 per month, which falls in the middle of the price range for a month’s supply of probiotics. The Welcome Kit includes a 30-day supply of two daily capsules, a reusable glass pill jar, and a seven-day travel vial. Every month after that delivers a compostable packet with a 30-day supply of pills, which you can keep in the reusable glass jar.

The subscription is placed on automatic renewal upon enrollment; however, we found it was easy to skip or cancel any time. The price includes free shipping to the US and flat-rate shipping for international orders.

Ordering Seed Probiotics

We found that ordering Seed Probiotics was super simple. There’s only one probiotic option available, which means you won’t have to sift through different varieties or formulas. We appreciated this simplicity.

Putting in the order took very little time. All we had to do was input our credit card info and shipping address. However, we were somewhat perplexed by the user experience of the website. While it has a refreshing, new-age aesthetic, it hindered navigation for first-time site visitors. We received our Welcome Kit within a few business days of ordering.

First 48 hours taking Seed Probiotics

We followed the directions from Seed and began by taking only one capsule for the first three days. This is recommended to help your body adjust to a new probiotic. Once the three days were over, we were advised to double up going forward.

Seed cautions that new users may experience stomach pain in the first few days of use, but we actually noticed a reduction in stomach pain within the first 48 hours of taking Seed Probiotics. However, those who have never taken a similar probiotic might have the opposite experience, but this is a totally normal adjustment period that should end within a few days.

One-month results taking Seed Probiotics

After a month of using Seed Probiotics, we experienced a significant decrease in stomach bloating and stomach pain. Rather than experiencing the daily bloating we were used to, we only felt bloated after long or intense bouts of physical activity, larger meals, or meals with lots of dairy or sugar — our usual triggers. This marked a significant improvement in overall wellbeing.

Those of us with irritable bowel syndrome didn’t experience any major flare-ups, either — also a dramatic improvement. We went from frequent (once weekly or more) major flare-ups to a couple minor flares per month. Others with mild gut health concerns felt their GI tracts were functioning optimally, and overall, they felt better than before.

Overall digestive health after long-term use of Seed Probiotics

Seed was the first probiotic pill that we could take right after waking up and before eating without developing a stomachache.

Many of us experienced a long-term decrease in stomach pain and bloating, especially when taking Seed Probiotics in accordance with a balanced, mostly plant-based diet. Not only did Seed Probiotics cut down on bloating and pain, they also helped keep symptoms at bay while we were sedentary, stressed, or sleeping less.

We were also impressed that Seed Probiotics alleviated the typical upset that comes with prescribed antibiotics. Past experience with other probiotics taken in tandem with a prescribed antibiotic has resulted in negative digestive symptoms.

Some of us experienced benefits secondary to improved digestive health, such as a reduction in mild to moderate acne. Our complexions improved, plus breakouts healed noticeably faster.

Shelf-stability of Seed Probiotics

Seed Probiotics are touted as shelf-stable, and based on our experience, we’re inclined to agree. This was an added convenience compared to other probiotics with a high strain count that tend to require refrigeration.

After leaving the bottles on our bedside tables for over a month, we didn’t notice a decrease in potency. This was especially appealing to travelers in our group. The glass travel vial is durable and shatter-resistant. We were able to carry the vial in our carry-ons for flights without any damage or breakage, which impressed us.

Seed Probiotics packaging

We felt that one appealing attribute of Seed Probiotics is their sustainability initiative. All shipping and packaging materials are either reusable or compostable.

The first delivery of Seed Probiotics comes with a glass pill bottle and a glass travel vial, both of which have reusable plastic lids. These containers are packaged in biodegradable paper foam and a biodegradable algae paper box. After the first month, users receive their probiotic pills in a compostable bag that can be emptied into the glass pill bottle and then composted.

Seed Probiotics pros

Overall, we were impressed with Seed's impact on our gut health. We experienced positive results in as soon as 48 hours, and sustained benefits to digestion and skin health within a month.

We felt Seed Probiotics delivers on its claim as being a high-potency formula. Given the improved digestive function and overall feelings of wellness we experienced, we agree that Seed Probiotics can significantly improve several health and wellness concerns.

Seed’s sustainability initiatives are also incredibly appealing, and in our opinion, this helps offset the formula’s slightly higher cost compared to some over-the-counter probiotics (which, in the end, didn’t even work for us).

Seed Probiotics cons

Seed Probiotics can have moderate side effects, most noticeably in our testing with an increase in burping; however, it wasn’t a deal-breaker when combined with the overall benefits we experienced.

Is Seed Probiotics worth it?

Seed offers a well-formulated probiotic that delivers short- and long-term results to a wide variety of users, including health-conscious individuals as well as people managing issues like irritable bowel syndrome. Because we experienced fewer side effects and more positive benefits than other over-the-counter probiotics, Seed makes a great option for those seeking a non-prescription way to improve gut health as well as overall wellbeing.

If you believe you would benefit from Seed Probiotics, we recommend talking with your doctor first, especially if you’re currently undergoing treatment or managing other health conditions.

