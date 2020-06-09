SEE IT: White cops and community members wash black faith leaders’ feet at protest

It was a modern-day Biblical ritual, played out on a park bench after a walk led by black faith leaders in honor of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed during an arrest on Memorial Day. After a Unity Walk organized by Faith Wokoma and her husband, Soboma Wokoma, co-pastors of the Legacy Center Church in Cary, North Carolina, white cops and community members knelt at the feet of the two pastors – and then washed them.