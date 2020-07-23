July 23, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Video shows suspected killer chatting with victim at Dollar General minutes before Florida fishing massacre
A surveillance video from a Dollar General store shows an accused killer having a brief interaction with one of three men who were brutally murdered about 10 minutes later near a lake in central Florida last weekend. The newly released footage shows Damion Tillman checking out at the cash register when Tony “T.J.” Wiggins, a career criminal with more than 200 felony charges on his record, gets behind him in line and appears to start a conversation.