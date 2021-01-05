Ethan Miller
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

SEE IT: Tanya Roberts’ ‘boyfriend’ breaks down in TV interview while claiming he just got call that she’s alive

January 5, 2021 | 9:19am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
Ethan Miller

The video comes a day after reports emerged that Roberts had died at age 65.