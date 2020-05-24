May 24, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Packed pool party at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks shows no one social distancing
Lake of the Ozarks is a tourist hot spot, but Memorial Day weekend revelers, appearing to flaunt social distancing rules, could make it into a coronavirus hotspot as well. Social distancing seemed to be a thing of the past as partyers flocked to the popular Missouri park to kick off summer with a potential coronavirus cocktail as they packed into pools, bars and other areas.