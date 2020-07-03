SEE IT: Ohio sergeant kicks inmate who bit his boot, gets charged with assault

A sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday after a surveillance video showed him kicking an inmate who had bit his work boot while handcuffed and lying face-down in an Ohio jail. Sgt. Jesse Franklin, who faces a misdemeanor assault charge, was one of six officers trying to restrain a struggling suspect at the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati on June 8. After they finally handcuffed and subdued the man, the inmate bit Franklin’s left boot, according to the video.