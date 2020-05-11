May 11, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: New video appears to show Ahmaud Arbery wandering around construction site
A new surveillance video from a home under construction appears to show Ahmaud Arbery briefly walking around the property the same day he was shot and killed in a quiet Georgia neighborhood. The footage, published by Florida news station WJXT on Saturday, shows a man believed to be the unarmed jogger going into the open building and looking around the property just moments before the fatal Feb. 23 shooting.