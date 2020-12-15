SEE IT: Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting told cops he tried to ‘block’ victim, body-cam footage shows

The man who filmed the February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery admitted to police moments after the killing that he was trying to “block” the unarmed Black victim, according to a newly published body-cam footage that contradicts the suspect’s claim that he had no involvement in the case. William “Roddie” Bryan, one of three men facing murder charges in the case, told cops he was “not necessarily” just passing by and was actually helping co-defendants Gregory and Travis McMichael ambush the 25-year-old Arbery in a rural neighborhood in southeast Georgia.