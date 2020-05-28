  1. Home
SEE IT: Man tries to set hotel clerk on fire in ‘absolutely horrific’ robbery attempt

May 28, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By

Authorities in Texas are searching for an arsonist who was caught on surveillance camera trying to set a hotel clerk on fire in a terrifying robbery attempt this week. Footage of the “absolutely horrific crime” shows the man walking into the lobby of a Fort Worth hotel Sunday night, demanding cash from the clerk and threatening to kill him if he didn’t comply, fire department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said in a video statement.