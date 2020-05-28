May 28, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Man tries to set hotel clerk on fire in ‘absolutely horrific’ robbery attempt
Authorities in Texas are searching for an arsonist who was caught on surveillance camera trying to set a hotel clerk on fire in a terrifying robbery attempt this week. Footage of the “absolutely horrific crime” shows the man walking into the lobby of a Fort Worth hotel Sunday night, demanding cash from the clerk and threatening to kill him if he didn’t comply, fire department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said in a video statement.