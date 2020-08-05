Hassan Ammar
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

SEE IT: Man trapped under rubble for 16 hours rescued by emergency workers in Beirut

August 5, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Hassan Ammar

Emergency workers in Beirut rescued a man who had been trapped under the rubble for more than 16 hours following Tuesday’s catastrophic explosion in the Lebanese capital, according to multiple reports and a widely circulated video. Bystanders erupted in cheers Wednesday morning after rescue crews pulled the man from under a collapsed building, one of numerous structures that were damaged or decimated by the massive blast near a shipping port in the city.