September 2, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Lawmaker brings crying newborn to assembly floor after being denied proxy vote
A California state lawmaker was forced to bring her 1-month-old baby to the assembly floor this week after her request to vote by proxy was denied. Buffy Wicks, a Democrat who represents Berkeley and other East Bay cities, rushed to Sacramento on Monday night after the assembly speaker told her that her that maternity leave was not considered a high-risk factor for contracting coronavirus.