October 7, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Hilarious video shows CNN reporter fighting off raccoon just before live take outside White House
CNN’s Joe Johns on Wednesday had to fight back a raccoon on the White House lawn just seconds before going live, a hilarious moment caught on video and shared on Twitter by one of his colleagues, Alisyn Camerota. The veteran journalist was heard yelling and growling at the animal as the creature appeared to run by his crew moments before a live shot for the network’s “New Day.”