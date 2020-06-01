June 1, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: George Floyd’s family questions Minneapolis police chief on live TV
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo believes all four cops involved in George Floyd’s caught-on-camera death are “complicit” and should be charged, he told the black man’s family in an emotional response Sunday.“ To the Floyd family, being silent or not intervening to me, you’re complicit,” Arradondo told CNN’s Sara Sidner in response to a question by Floyd’s brother, Philonise.