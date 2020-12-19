December 19, 2020 | 2:16pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Body-cam videos show Boston cops attacking nonviolent protesters
Hours of previously unpublished body-camera videos show Boston police pushing nonviolent protesters, unleashing cans of pepper spray into crowds and talking about hitting demonstrators with a car in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. The shocking footage, published Friday by online news outlet The Appeal, has sparked outrage in the city and prompted separate investigations by police and the district attorney.