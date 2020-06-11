June 11, 2020 | 11:07amFrom www.nydailynews.com
SEE IT: Another suspect cries ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying as cop says ‘I don’t care’
Police in Oklahoma City released new videos this week showing a handcuffed black man repeatedly begging for air before dying at a hospital last year. “I can’t breathe," 42-year-old Derrick Scott, who was armed, told officers multiple times — using the same final words uttered by George Floyd, Eric Garner and other black men killed in police custody in recent years.