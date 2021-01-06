Drew Angerer
SEE IT: Angry Trump fans harass Mitt Romney on flight to D.C., calling him a ‘traitor’

January 6, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
A crowd of Trump supporters angry at the president’s election loss repeatedly harassed Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday, heckling him at a Utah airport and then chanting “traitor” on a flight to Washington, D.C. One of several videos going viral on social media shows multiple passengers disrupting a Delta Air Lines flight by shouting insults and conspiracy theories at the Republican lawmaker — who has vowed not to challenge the results of the November election.