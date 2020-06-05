TASOS KATOPODIS
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Section of street outside White House renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, painted in big yellow letters

June 5, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Tim Balk
TASOS KATOPODIS

A section of a street near the White House has been designated Black Lives Matter Plaza.