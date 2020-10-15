October 15, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Second person found guilty of killing Tinder date whose chopped-up body parts were found in trash bags in Nebraska
Taney County Sheriff
A second person has been convicted in the 2017 killing of a young Nebraska woman who was strangled and butchered in what authorities have described as a twisted conspiracy involving witchcraft and bizarre sexual fantasies. The 12-person jury found Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains following three hours of deliberations on Wednesday.