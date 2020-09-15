SeaWorld lays off nearly 1,900 furloughed workers as pandemic restrictions continue to hinder park attendance

SeaWorld Entertainment has laid off nearly 1,900 furloughed workers at its three Orlando properties this month, blaming the decision on the “significant impact” of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing restrictions. The mass layoffs include more than 450 food service attendants, about 270 park operation hosts, 121 performers and 18 senior trainers, SeaWorld officials disclosed in a federally required notice with the National Labor Relations Board.