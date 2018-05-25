Seattle is Leading the Way in Growing Local Food Policy

Food Tank’s Inaugural Sold-Out Seattle Summit this Sat.

More than 35 food and environment experts will convene this Saturday (March 17, 9-5PST) for the 1st Annual Seattle Food Tank Summit on “Growing Local Food Policy” in partnership with Seattle University, the Environmental Working Group, Food Action, Garden-Raised Bounty (GRuB), and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

The event takes place at Pigott Auditorium (Seattle University Campus Walk, Seattle, WA 98122) and will also be streamed live at FoodTank.com. All panel discussions ranging from “Cities Taking the Lead on Food and Climate” to “Innovations for the Future of Food” are being moderated by top food and environmental journalists including Lynsi Burton, Seattle Post-Intelligencer; Bethany Jean Clement, Seattle Times; Nicole Sprinkle, Seattle Weekly; Chip Giller, Grist; and Adam Callaghan, Eater, and others.

Confirmed speakers include Earl Blumenauer, United States House of Representatives; Steve Cohen, Food Policy and Programs at City of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability; Ken Cook, Environmental Working Group; Claire Cummings, Bon Appétit Management Company; Melony Edwards, Willowood Farm of Ebey’s Prairie; Whitney Ellersick, Nutrition Services, Portland Public Schools; Renee Erickson, Sea Creatures; Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda Community Development Corporation; Mark Freeman, Global Dining Services, Microsoft; Ben Friedman, Homegrown; Mia Gregerson, WA State House of Representatives (D-SeaTac); Rosalinda Guillen, Community to Community Development; Stephen Jones, The Bread Lab, Washington State University; Sharon Lerman, City of Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment; Mark Lipson, Organic Farming Research Foundation; Mike Lufkin, King County Government; Sara Morris, The Beecher’s Foundation; Mark Musick, Food Policy Expert; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Amanda Oborne, Ecotrust; John Piotti, American Farmland Trust; Katie Rains, Garden-Raised Bounty (GRuB); Kristen Rainey, Google Food; Anne Schwartz, Blue Heron Farm; Alexis Taylor, Oregon Department of Agriculture; Phillip Thompson, Seattle University Center for Environmental Justice and Sustainability; Nancy Tosta, Tilth Alliance; J.T. Wilcox, WA State House of Representatives (R-Yelm); and Vicki Wilde, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Food Tank (foodtank.com) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and highlights hope and success in food and agriculture. We feature innovative ideas that are already working on the ground, in cities, in kitchens, in fields and in laboratories. These innovations need more attention, more research, and ultimately more funding to be replicated and scaled-up. Food Tank Summits, now in its fourth year take place in partnership with major universities across the country including Seattle University, George Washington University, Tufts University, University of Chicago, UC-Davis, UC San Diego, and many more.

