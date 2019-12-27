Especially with winter weather and snow days, kids often spend even more time indoors and in front of a screen.

If your kids have outgrown most toys, you might find yourself scrambling to find anything else that will entertain them besides a video game. After all -- what is there to do if WiFi goes down or when there's a power outage?

But you don't have to rely on screens to keep them occupied.

That's why we've put together this list of screen-free activities that even gamer kids will love, so they'll stay occupied and entertained without spending too much time online.

For gamers who like daily quests

If your gamer enjoys completing daily quests, look for an activity that fosters skill development. Try looking for activity kits like these, which help them level their in-game skills -- in real life.

Plant Theatre Psychedelic Salad Kit: $16.99 at Amazon

This fun kit lets gamers level their farming skills and requires daily plant care for successful growth. It includes all the supplies they need to get started on their quest to grow colorful non-GMO vegetables on their own.

Back to the Roots Water Garden, Self-Cleaning Fish Tank That Grows Food: $85.30 at Amazon

If your gamer has already maxed out their skill set with simple growing projects, take it to the next level with this mini aquaponic ecosystem. They'll be responsible for supervising the well-being of the tank and plants, in which fish fertilize the top planter.

National Geographic Kids Edible Science: Experiments You Can Eat: $12.40 at Amazon

Get to cooking! This fun Nat Geo activity book invites kids to become hands-on in the kitchen, which could inspire them to explore culinary arts. We say come with an empty stomach when you dive into these experiments.

For gamers who love high-tech gaming

Gamers often naturally gravitate toward tech-inspired activities. We're big fans of these STEM toys that let kids explore technology before their eyes -- and in their hands.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911Race Car Building Set with Toy Engine: $149.95 at Amazon

Gamers fascinated by ships and futuristic vehicles in games will enjoy trying their hand at building their own working vehicle. This LEGO Porsche has fine detail and moving functions. It gets kids thinking about all the moving parts, especially if they want to bring it to life with a LEGO Power Functions kit.

Autosports Folding High Powered Binoculars with Night Vision: $22.95 from Amazon

Changing perspective can improve gameplay dramatically, just like in real life. Give your gamer a cool set of binoculars and tell them to take a hike -- to go nature watching, that is. They can check out the National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America and plan fun outdoor excursions to seek out birds.

For gamers who appreciate story-based games

Ever walked in on your kid and they're reading a dense passage on the screen? Chances are, they're enjoying a story-based game. We say to get them enthralled with a great series from a genre they already like.

The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire: $24.02 from Amazon

Dwarves, gnomes, elves, and more. This thrilling monster hunter series by Andrzej Sapkowski inspired video games and a soon-to-be Netflix series of the same name. Gamers will get a good laugh following Geralt of Rivia through his trials, tribulations, and even love affairs.

Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set: $12.50 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Thanks to Stranger Things, Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever before. It's perfect for gamers who appreciate narratives and the excitement of unintended consequences. Once they level their skills, they can craft their own narrative and become a DM (Dungeon Master).

Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2020: $10.48 at Amazon

If your gamer can't get enough of stats, records, and high scores, then pick up this special edition from Guinness World Records. It even features a 14-page spread on Fortnite and covers all the facts and trivia they love.

For gamers who rally around sports games

Sports gamers are in a league of their own and get caught up in the moment -- in every game. Take a look at these sporty activities to get your gamer active and outdoors again.

Spikeball Pro Kit Tournament Edition: $99.99 from Amazon

Spikeball is so much fun, it's no wonder it was a Shark Tank sensation. This fun outdoor game gets your gamer off the couch and in the middle of a nail-biting tournament. Their competitive nature takes on a new form as they hone their ball-spiking skills.

Inflatable Bumper Bubble Ball Soccer Ball 5 FT Zorb Ball: $119.88 at Amazon

Who needs Madden or NBA Live when you have bubble balls? Designed for kids 4 feet 8 inches and taller, your teen gamers will have hours of fun bouncing around. It's hard not to laugh and have a good time with these, which is why we recommend buying enough for the whole family to enjoy.

For games who adore art and design

Gamers appreciate the artwork and artistry of video games. That's why we recommend considering projects and activities that let kids venture into art and graphic design territory.

Drawing Inspiration Learn How to Draw Your Favorite Pokemon: $5.99 at Amazon

Who doesn't love Pokemon? Help your gamer catch 'em all when they learn how to draw their favorite characters from Pikachu to Charmander. Get ready to make room on your refrigerator for some brand new artwork -- which is likely to be updated almost daily.

MYNT3D Professional Printing 3D Pen: $59.99 at Amazon

Young gamers who used to love coloring can enjoy it in a new way with a 3D pen. These nifty devices let kids' imaginations run wild with designs, both at home or as a travel-friendly toy. Whether they use stencils or freehand, they'll have fun dreaming up new creations.

For gamers who dig game soundtracks

Musical scores to video games are considered by gamers to be iconic and defining. We say to foster their musical interests by introducing them to beats and sounds in new ways.

Victrola 50's Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable: $98.70 at Amazon

This throwback turntable is a blast from the past with a 21st-century spin. Break out your old vinyls or bring your gamer to a classic record shop to pick out some new albums. Besides, if they don't get much use out of it, we know you will.

Yamaha Portable Keyboard Package with SXKS Stand: $149.99 at Amazon

If they dig electronic music, let them try their hand at playing a keyboard. This full-size keyboard is beginner-friendly and even comes with a pair of headphones if they want to play without disturbing others.

For gamers who are what they wear

Some kids eat, sleep, and breathe video games. Others take it to the next level and wear game-inspired gear. While clothing isn't always an ideal gift for kids, they're bound to like these pieces featuring their favorite video games.

Nintendo 3-Pack Crew Socks: $9.99 at Amazon

This pair of socks is a fun gift to the gamer who can't get enough of classic games. The NES controller inspires the fun mismatched design. Since they're black and gray, they'll likely match the majority of your gamer kid's wardrobe, too.

Playstation Watercolor Symbols T-Shirt: $21.95 at Amazon

Diehard Playstation fans will love this signature controller symbols tee. It's available in five colors as well as men's and women's sizes. Best of all, it's made from blended cotton which means it's wash-and-wear -- if you can get your gamer to put in the laundry basket, that is.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.