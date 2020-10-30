Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike review

Peloton’s indoor bike has gained a lot of traction over the last couple of years, especially as more people began exercising at home in 2020. However, the high up-front cost plus the monthly subscription can be prohibitive.

Schwinn’s IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike claims to offer an immersive, interactive indoor cycling experience that’s affordable. In fact, the first-year total cost of a Schwinn IC4 is under $1,080 even with a workout app subscription — less than half of Peloton’s first-year cost of $2,388.

The Schwinn IC4 claims to offer a smooth ride with magnetic resistance, and it allows the user to stream interactive classes across several apps, including the popular Zwift and Peloton apps.

Does the IC4’s budget-friendly price mean consumers have to compromise on quality or experience? We put the Schwinn IC4 to the test with popular cycling apps to see if it could really offer everything we wanted in a home cycling workout.

How we tested the Schwinn IC4

We tested the Schwinn IC4 among fitness enthusiasts looking for alternatives to a gym membership. Our testers consisted of runners and cyclists as well as people that previously took cross-training classes. It also included individuals that have tried the Peloton.

When comparing to other exercise bikes on the market, the Schwinn IC4 stood out as the best value based on cost and advertised capabilities, which is why we were curious to put it to the test. We tried out all its features and connected it with a variety of workout apps.

Schwinn IC4 cost

The Schwinn IC4 retails for $899 and ships for free. A one-year subscription to the Peloton Digital app is $156, and a one-year subscription to Zwift is $179.88 — but you also have the option to connect with other apps (or none) if you prefer. All in all, the bike costs approximately $1,055 to $1,079 for the first year (if you subscribe to the Peloton or Zwift app), and the only out-of-pocket costs thereafter are any subscription apps you decide to pay for.

In-home assembly of the Schwinn IC4 costs $129; however, we didn’t pay for this service as we felt comfortable assembling the bike ourselves.

Setting up the Schwinn IC4

Setting up the Schwinn IC4 was fairly straightforward and took less than 30 minutes. The included assembly kit included all essential parts and tools.

We attached the pedals to the frame first, followed by the handlebar post and seat post. Next, the water bottle holder and weights rack. Once the console and media tray were attached, all we had to do was plug in the bike’s AC adapter.

While the Schwinn IC4 has a full-color backlit LCD display, it should be noted that it doesn’t come with a monitor for viewing classes or other media. Rather, users can set up virtually any tablet or smartphone as their interactive screen — which we liked, because it offered more versatility.

First impressions of the Schwinn IC4

The Schwinn IC4 is a compact, sleek bike whose footprint measures only 21 by 49 inches. The bike is easy to move into a corner when it’s not in use, making it highly portable. We felt this attribute would appeal to those that intend to set up their indoor bike in small or mixed-use spaces.

Schwinn IC4 design

The bike offers 100 resistance levels and cadence tracking, just like more expensive models. The IC4 also comes with a Bluetooth heart rate armband that syncs with the bike and other apps. A pair of three-pound dumbbells are also included for those who want to recreate their usual spin class workout.

We were impressed with the overall design of the Schwinn IC4. It’s well-constructed with a high focus on rider convenience and versatility. We experienced no instances of the bike wobbling or shifting, including during periods of intense cycling. One stand-out feature of the Schwinn IC4’s design is its quiet operation. It’s nearly silent and is in the running for one of the quietest exercise bikes we’ve ever tried.

Resistance: We noticed that resistance was heavier at lower levels on the Schwinn IC4 compared to other exercise bikes we’ve tried. However, it didn’t take long to get used to the difference, and the resistance was pretty much the same once we passed 50.

Media tray: The media tray is solid, and it secured phones and tablets without slipping.

Water bottle holders: Dual water bottle holders are located directly beneath the handlebars and are angled toward the rider for easy access.

Seat: It didn’t take too long to get acclimated to the seat; however, we recommend a gel cushion (a cheap addition) for riders seeking a more comfortable experience.

Pedals: The pedals of the Schwinn IC4 are designed with both cages and SPD clips. This means riders have the option of wearing either regular sneakers or cycling shoes — another option that makes this model more versatile than other similar indoor bikes.

Heart rate monitor: Using the heart rate monitor is straightforward; it pairs easily to the Schwinn IC4 as well as other apps and fitness trackers.

Using the Peloton app with the Schwinn IC4

Downloading the Peloton app and pairing it with the Schwinn IC4 and heart rate monitor was easy. The app granted access to all of Peloton’s live and stored classes. We were able to enjoy an immersive experience that included viewing fellow riders in classes.

While the Peloton app allowed us to track cadence and heart rate effort, we weren’t able to view our output number in the Peloton app. We discovered a workaround with the Kinetic app that involved pairing the Kinetic app to the heart rate monitor and Schwinn IC4, followed by opening the Peloton app. This option would likely appeal to those interested in tracking cycling data or endurance zones during Peloton classes.

Using the Zwift app with the Schwinn IC4

The Zwift app integrates well with the Schwinn IC4, and it was easy to view cadence and heart rate. The app has a game-like design that’s targeted toward cyclist training and free rides as opposed to instructor-led classes. In some activities, though, we were able to ride in groups. Overall, we felt using the Zwift app with the Schwinn IC4 would best suit performance-oriented and competitive cyclists.

Using the Les Mills app with the Schwinn IC4

We thoroughly enjoyed classes on the Les Mills app, especially the RPM, Spring, and Trip classes. However, the app doesn’t connect to the Schwinn IC4 the way the Peloton and Zwift apps do. Even so, we felt it was easy to follow the instructors’ call-outs on effort and manually adjust the resistance — which delivered an exhilarating cycle studio experience using the app.

Using the Explore the World app with the Schwinn IC4

We were impressed with the aesthetic offered by the Explore the World app, which offers rides through scenic locations across the globe. It was ideal for casual riding on the Schwinn IC4, as it’s highly immersive and engaging. Unfortunately, it doesn’t track heart rate or cadence, so we felt it might not be as appealing to performance-oriented riders.

Schwinn IC4 pros

The Schwinn IC4 offers a variety of workouts given its compatibility with a number of popular cycling apps. It appeals to a broad range of fitness enthusiasts and cyclists, especially those that enjoy studio classes like SoulCycle, RPM, or Flywheel but who want to work out at home.

From a technology perspective, we actually appreciated the Schwinn IC4’s lack of a screen. This means we weren't pigeon-holed into technology that would eventually become obsolete, plus we were able to use our existing devices.

We felt the Schwinn IC4 was easy to ride, especially because it allows riders to pedal in a circle efficiently thanks to the functional magnetic resistance. It also offers a diverse ride experience: It’s ideal for casual or recovery rides as well as heart-pumping, high-intensity rides.

Schwinn IC4 cons

The placement of the water bottle holders is not ideal, and some of us worried that our knees would hit. Some users experienced quirks with the Schwinn IC4. For example, there were some occasional syncing issues with the Schwinn app and heart rate monitor. This bike has a bit of a learning curve, even for seasoned cyclists. This includes getting used to the seat, as well as figuring out the resistance levels.

Is the Schwinn IC4 worth it?

We think the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is a competitive alternative to the Peloton. It lives up to its claim of offering a highly engaging, immersive experience across a wide variety of cycling apps. Even if riders subscribe to more than one cycling app annually, the Schwinn IC4 remains more affordable than many competitors.

Overall, we feel the Schwinn IC4 is a value buy at $899 for a studio-quality exercise bike. Provided riders are prepared to navigate more than one app for a customized experience, the Schwinn IC4 can be enjoyed by casual and performance-oriented riders alike.

