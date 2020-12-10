Win McNamee
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Schumer trashes ‘ridiculous’ Republican hearing on election ‘irregularities’

December 10, 2020 | 12:53pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dave Goldiner
Win McNamee

The Senate Minority Leader called on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson to scrap plans for the hearing.