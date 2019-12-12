Scary-good deals to shop for this Friday the 13th

It's Friday the 13th but there's no reason to be scared -- unless you haven't finished your holiday shopping, that is.

There's still time. Not much. But there's still time. And some retailers are still running Black Friday-esque deals in hopes of getting sales before it's too late to ship things before Christmas.

We've highlighted our favorite markdowns available on the internet -- from trustworthy retailers like Amazon, Ulta, Chewy, Nordstrom, and more.

So buy now and give yourself a chance at peace of mind. Because there's nothing worse than being forced to trudge to the store amid all of the crowds and stress.

Deal of the day -- Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit: $399 at Amazon (was $749)

Camera, case, and zoom lens -- you'll get it all with this Canon bundle that's currently available on Amazon at an impressive savings of $350. In addition to taking gorgeous high-definition photos, it can connect to WiFi so you can share your memories and adventures as easily as with your cell phone camera.

Nespresso by De'Longhi: $149.99 at Amazon (was $249)

A Nespresso is a must for dedicated coffee drinkers. With the touch of a button, it can brew coffee and espresso with flavor that rivals what you'd expect from a café. At a 40% savings, this machine is available at one of the lowest price points we've found this season.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 661: $189.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

Keeping your floors clean doesn't have to be time-consuming or put a strain on your back when you let a robot do the work for you. The DEEBOT can vacuum and mop as well as navigate flooring surfaces for customized cleaning. With a price that's more than half off, now is the time to buy.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series: $370 at Amazon (was $549.95)

This Friday the 13th is your lucky day if you've been in the market for a professional-grade blender. The powerful motor, wireless connectivity, and compatibility with the Vitamix app will unlock new meal-prep possibilities in your kitchen. Buy now and save 33%.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch: $699.95 at Amazon (was $999)

From work to play, gaming to streaming, and everything in between, the Apple MacBook is designed to deliver and impress. A 13-inch screen with HD graphics, speedy processor, and ample storage are what you'd expect from this state-of-the-art device, but you probably didn't expect to save almost $300 on your purchase.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

There's still time to catch a great deal on a smart speaker that's at your command. The sound of the 3rd gen Echo Dot is improved over the previous model, and it has Alexa voice control to find music, give a weather report, answer questions, and more. Buy now and you'll save 50% off the regular price.

Le Creuset 5.25-quart Deep Round Dutch Oven: $199.99 at Macy's (was $285.99)

We love Le Creuset kitchenware for its good looks, versatility, and durable construction -- and this dutch oven offers each of these features and more. It's spacious enough to prepare a family-sized recipe and is available in a bright red finish that's ready for holiday meal prep.

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids' Edition: $159.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Whether you're looking for a first tablet or an upgrade for a child, you'll want to put Amazon's latest release under the tree this year. The All-New HD 10 has popular features like access to great kids' content and dependable parental controls. It will be in stock on Dec. 20 in time for Christmas, so order now and save 20%.

Goody Box Pup-Fest Treats and Toys for Dogs: $24.99 at Chewy (was $33.44)

Not sure what to buy your canine friend for Christmas? Toys and treats are included in this gift set by Goody Box, all picked out with small breeds in mind. It even comes with an adorable bandana to dress your pooch up in style.

KitchenAid 16-piece Architect Series Stainless Steel Cutlery Series: $74.99 at Macy's (was $169.99)

Preparing meals is much easier when you have a cutlery set with tools for every kitchen need. Tough stainless steel blades, a handsome knife block, and built-in sharpener make the 16-piece KitchenAid set a cook's essential collection. At a 55% savings, it's also an incredible deal.

Stoic Pomo Flannel: $17.99 at Backcountry (was $39.95)

Flannel shirts keep you warm when working or playing outdoors in the cold weather and give you a laid-back look when a weekend outing calls for casual wear. This particular flannel is 55% off and ready to throw on over tees or to wear as-is.

National Tree 7.5-Foot North Valley Spruce Tree: $90.28 at Amazon (was $168.99)

If you're still searching for the perfect Christmas tree to deck your home for the season, you can have realistic looks without the hassle of caring for or eventually disposing of a live tree. This artificial tree has the looks of real spruce, no watering or needle cleanup required.

Wellness by SensorGel 12lb Weighted Blanket: $99.99 at Macy's (was $260)

A weighted blanket may be just what you need for sound sleep thanks to the gentle compression that has been shown in studies to ease anxiety and restlessness. This particular option offers the added benefit of a plushy-soft sherpa exterior that's ideal for cold winter nights.

Kade Spade Sylvia Croc Embossed Bifold Wallet: $76.80 at Nordstrom (was $128)

This sleek leather wallet makes an ideal stocking stuffer for the Kate Spade fan on your shopping list. Although trim enough to fit in a handbag or pocket, it has compartments to fit numerous cards, an ID, cash, and even a little change.

Marmot Zuma Double Wide 35: $139.30 at Backcountry (was $198.95)

When it comes to versatility when sleeping in the great outdoors, this bag is hard to beat. Not only does it unzip completely to double as a blanket when you don't need full coverage, but it also has plenty of room for two adventurers to curl up together and snooze under the stars.

Frisco 21-inch Cat Scratching Post: $15.40 at Chewy (was $26.09)

A scratching post is a practical gift idea for your cats, and it doubles at a gift for you. That's because it's made of material that attracts cats to play out their natural urges to scratch and will (hopefully) distract their attention away from your furniture.

First Aid Beauty Skin Summit 5-piece: $48 at Dermstore ($112 value)

Winter weather can be hard on skin, but this Dermstore-exclusive set includes products that are made to moisturize, protect, and heal. You'll find a cleanser, exfoliant, serum, mask, and cream in the collection to keep you looking your best even through the coldest, driest months.

Jack Black The King of Jacks 5-piece Set: $49 at Dermstore ($79 value)

A multi-step skincare routine is key to keep skin looking good. Cleanser, cream, shaving solutions -- this Jack Black 5-piece set has him covered and is a nice gift for any man who prioritizes clear skin.

Singer Heavy Duty: $143.33 at Amazon (was $399.99)

Dressmaking, crafting, quilting, and more -- there's no sewing job this popular Singer sewing machine can't tackle. That's because it has a rugged build and comes well-stocked with accessories for your every sewing need. At just $143.33, you'll save 64% off the usual price.

Boys and Girls Columbia Puffer Jackets: $69.99 -- $79.99 at Macy's (was $100 -- $110)

A warm coat is a must for kids who can't wait to get out and play in the snow. Columbia winter jackets for boys and girls are on sale at Macy's. They have cozy linings and wind-resistant hoods to protect young winter weather fans from the elements.

Calvin Klein Passcase Faux Leather Wallet: $40.80 at Nordstrom (was $48)

We love that this guy's wallet is simple but practical and has a timeless bi-fold design with just enough slots for essentials like cash and cards. Choose from a simple black or brown option.

Lancôme Purse Spray Trio: $29.40 at Ulta (was $42)

You could give this trio of travel-sized perfumes as a gift, divide them up for stocking stuffers, or treat yourself. The collection includes three of the top beauty brand's most popular signature scents.

Calvin Klein Belfast Backpack: $79 at Macy's (was $158)

This Calvin Klein backpack offers the best of both worlds -- a trendy, easy-to-carry style with plenty of space for essentials. It makes a thoughtful gift for a young up-and-coming professional, too. Grab one now from Macy's while the price is 50% off retail.

I Heart Revolution Donut Tray Palette Kit: $18 at Ulta (was $36)

If you are looking for a fun gift for the makeup lover in your life, this set's unique concept offers a fun way to try different looks. What appears to be a half dozen donuts at first glance is actually a collection of makeup palettes -- eyeshadow, bronzer, blush, and highlighter in a "donut" gift box.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.