‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond was ‘ignoring’ lump in his neck before cancer diagnosis, his manager says
February 2, 2021 | 9:13am
www.nydailynews.com
Peter Sblendorio
Jeffrey Phelps
Diamond, who died Monday at age 44, was diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma last month.