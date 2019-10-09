Save or splurge: Is the name brand always better?

When it comes to tech, there are no all-encompassing rules about name-brand quality. In some cases, going with a big brand is well worth the expense -- for example, Apple's iPod Touch is still the king of portable music players -- but in others, an off-brand version will work just as well.

Knowing which to go with is a case-by-case situation, and making the wrong choice means either overspending or ending up with a sub-par gadget. Here's our guide to knowing when the extra spend is worth it -- and when you're better off looking at other brands.

Truly wireless headphones: Splurge

Apple's AirPods instantly became a bestseller based on their sound quality and ease of use. But like all Apple products, they're expensive, and naturally, competitors have since come out with more affordable alternatives.

When you search for truly wireless headphones, you'll find three general categories: unknown brands under $50 with decent audio quality (like SoundPeat's True Wireless Earbuds), reliable brands around $100 that offer impressive sound (like Aukey's Series T10s), and those like Apple's Airpods around $150 that include high-end features like access to your phone's digital assistant.

The verdict: You truly get what you pay for when it comes to Apple's AirPods. They sound incredible, have great battery life, and even include a wireless charging case so you never have to worry about running out of power.

If you're an Android user, we recommend Samsung's Galaxy Earbuds, which sound just as good and are slightly more affordable. Unless you really don't care about audio quality and usability, we strongly recommend against fake Airpods.

TVs: Save

In the world of high-definition TVs, there are the big four -- LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio -- and then there's everyone else. Depending on how much you want to spend, you may be tempted to check out what less popular brands have to offer -- but is it worth it?

Getting the best possible deal on a TV boils down to the screen size and features you want. Traditional HDTV sets between 32"-50" are usually $400 or less (we especially like Samsung's 32" 1080p TV). Newer 4K TVs, which offer four times the screen resolution, are usually between $500 and $800 and get as large as 65" (like Vizio's 65" M-Series 4K TV). Sets with high-end features like High Dynamic Range or OLED panels cost anywhere between $800 and $3,000 (like LG's B8 series 55" OLED 4K TV).

The verdict: While it's true that name-brand TV makers are pushing new technologies as far as they can go, other brands are catching up quickly, and even a "basic" TV by today's standards will still look and sound incredible. For the best of both worlds, check out TCL's 65" 4K TV, which has plenty of high-end features (like Dolby Vision and Roku's smart TV platform) with a decidedly low-end price tag.

Tablets: Splurge

In the early days of tablets, the name brands were all that existed: users had to choose between Apple's iPad, Samsung's Galaxy Tab, and Amazon's Fire HD tablets. But in the years following, smaller manufacturers caught up, and now it's easy to find tablets from hundreds of different brands.

When tablet shopping, consider which platform you want to use. If you're familiar with Apple's ecosystem, the iPad is your best bet (or if you need a smaller screen, consider an iPad Mini). If you're an Android user, you'll feel more at home with a Galaxy Tab. If you mostly plan on using your tablet for streaming content and shopping, your best bet is a Fire HD tablet (which runs Amazon's proprietary version of Android). Off-brand tablets run their own variations of Android, which are often customized with unique apps or features.

The verdict: While it can be tempting to save a few bucks, off-brand tablets simply don't deliver the same experience as their brand-name counterparts. Their batteries don't last as long, they often compromise on overall speed, and they're pretty fragile. When it comes to tablets, stick with the names you know. (And try out our favorite tablet for getting things done: the iPad Pro, which features a 12.9" screen and is as fast as a laptop.)

Smart home assistants: Save

It's no secret that big tech is working hard to get a smart home assistant in your home -- whether it's putting Google Assistant in a smart alarm clock, adding Siri access to Apple's AirPods, or inserting Alexa in technology you wouldn't expect (like the Fire TV Stick). It's sometimes hard to find a gadget that doesn't have a smart home assistant built-in.

But not all smart home assistants are the same: Alexa works with more devices than any other assistant and is the biggest brand in the industry; Google Assistant is fully integrated with Google's suite of services; Siri has access to Apple-exclusive services like Apple Music. Do you go for Amazon's ultra-affordable Alexa devices like the Echo or the Echo Dot, or do you spring for Google's or Apple's pricier offerings?

The verdict: While no one thinks of Amazon's Alexa smart home devices as "off-brand," they're definitely less expensive than anything offered by Apple or Google, and a much better value. If you're looking for the best audio quality available, pair an Echo Dot with an Echo Sub, or pre-order the upcoming Amazon Echo Studio. But, above all else, we see little value in adding an Apple HomePod.

Robot vacuums: Save

Just like Band-Aids and Kleenex, the Roomba name has become a shorthand for the product itself. But it's been years since the first Roomba, and in the meantime, dozens of competitors have cropped up with versions that are hundreds of dollars cheaper.

Robot vacuums are all circular, about the size of a birthday cake, typically with a big button on top that you press to get them started. The similarities end there, however. Some more advanced models, like the Roomba i7+, include entire self-cleaning systems (so you don't have to empty them out very often) and advanced software that maps out your home to make sure it covers every last square foot.

Mid-range robot vacuums, like Ecovac's DEEBOT N79S, offer support for voice commands with Amazon's Alexa and are more affordable, although their batteries don't typically last as long. Budget robot vacuums, like Goovi's 1600PA, stick to vacuuming and don't offer much past that.

The verdict: Roomba is a reliable brand, but their vacuums are often hundreds of dollars more than competitors with near-identical feature sets. Reliable, affordable options like Ecovac's DEEBOT do just as good a job at a fraction of the cost.

Fitness trackers: User's choice

It's hard to shop for a fitness tracker without being inundated with options from the biggest name in the business: FitBit. Although there are plenty of challengers in the arena, FitBit is the far-and-away favorite, as they've captivated users with their combination of comfortable wearable tech and ultra-simple app design. So is it even worth looking at other brands?

Fitness trackers can be tough to shop for because smartwatches have started to encroach on fitness trackers' territory, and that means two things: the market is more competitive than ever, and fitness tracker prices have steadily decreased. As a result, you can find name-brand options like the Fitbit Inspire or the Fitbit Alta HR for around $100, or try out alternative options like the runme Fitness Tracker for around $20.

The verdict: If you already own a smartwatch, save. The more expensive fitness trackers duplicate a lot of smartwatch functionality, like text message notifications and calendar updates, so if you have those already, don't pay for them twice. If you don't have a smartwatch, splurge. In many cases, a high-end fitness tracker will bring you the best parts of owning a smartwatch, so it's the perfect way to compromise between the two. (Our favorite fitness tracker that treads into smartwatch territory: the Fitbit Versa Lite.)

Action cameras: Splurge

If you've spent any time on YouTube, chances are you've seen video shot from an action camera. Action cameras are small, portable video cameras designed to withstand ultra-rugged conditions while capturing high-quality video. You may know them by the most popular brand's name: GoPro.

GoPro cameras set the standard for capturing 4K video on the go with their entry-level GoPro Hero 5 and their more capable Hero 7 Black model. They're super easy to use, they capture gorgeous video and audio, and they travel well. They're also incredibly expensive, which can make looking into other brands a tempting option.

There are dozens of competitor options. Up-and-coming brands from all over the world have been racing to offer affordable alternatives to GoPro cameras, and some (like the DBpower Action Camera) are as affordable as $25. Although other brands tend to skip features like 60 fps video and WiFi support, they can be an easy way to capture 4K video at a fraction of the cost of a GoPro.

The verdict: Get a GoPro. While their cameras are the most expensive around, the cost is more than justified based on the video quality. Off-brand action cameras are OK in a pinch, but if you're serious about capturing video that looks good or if you need a camera that can survive a camping trip or three, you'll need to invest in a GoPro.

