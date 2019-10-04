Save money on your electric bil

If your energy costs tend to sneak up on you when you receive your bill each month, you may be wondering how to bring those numbers down. With the help of some new technology, you can achieve a balanced approach to energy usage that won't leave you broke or, worse, in the dark.

The following devices can do a lot to help lower your energy costs over time. They can also help to train you to have better energy consumption habits, which will contribute to a lower monthly bill. Consider this list if you want to waste less energy and also be kind to your wallet.

Home assistants to control your energy consumption

Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker With Alexa

You can opt for Amazon's new compact "plug and go" speaker that allows access to your smart device wherever you are in your home -- while using minimal power. You can also use voice commands with smart devices to adjust the thermostat and lights. This can help lower your energy bill by keeping you in touch with what's on and off, without having to install full-sized smart speakers in every room.

Echo Show 5 Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa and Built-In Camera

This small device can do almost anything your smartphone can do. Its 5.5-inch smart display shows the time, photos, weather, and pretty much anything else you can think of. You can make voice or video calls and use it in conjunction with your smartphone to control compatible devices like your thermostat or lights. Sometimes, when we're cozy in bed, we'd rather let the heat or AC run unnecessarily rather than get up. With this device, you can adjust everything without lifting a finger.

Monitor your lights and temperature

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit

LED lights last longer than traditional bulbs (these have a life of 25,000 hours) but use only a fraction of the power. These Philips bulbs are even more advanced than most, as this kit allows you to use voice control through your smartphone, meaning you can remember to turn off the lights -- even from afar.

Lutron Maestro C.L. Dimmer and Motion Sensor

A dimmer and motion sensor can have a huge impact on your monthly power usage. A dimming switch allows you to use less light when you don't need the bulb at its brightest. Even more useful is a motion sensor, which allows the lights to turn on when someone enters a room and turn off once they've left. Using dim lighting and having auto-shut off when a room is empty will lower your electricity usage, and by extension, your bill.

Honeywell Home WiFi Smart Color Alexa-Enabled Programmable Thermostat

This Alexa-enabled thermostat can help you keep your costs down by giving you unprecedented insight into and control over your energy use. For starters, this thermostat could make you eligible to receive a utility rebate, and it allows you to set automatic adjustments based on your daily schedule. It also gives you regular alerts and warnings on changing air filters, humidifier pads, and other energy-draining items.

Google Nest Learning 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat

This convenient thermostat, when connected via WiFi, allows you to control your home's temperature and helps you keep your energy use on-track. It has a small leaf logo that appears on the screen when you're at a temperature setting that saves energy, which can help you save on your bill. It continually monitors the weather to make gradual changes to your settings, keeping you and your family comfortable over the long-term.

Make your plugs work for you

Wemo Insight Smart Plug With Energy Monitoring

This innovative smart plug has two main benefits. First, when paired with Alexa it allows you to control appliances in your home from your smartphone, even when you're not there. Secondly, it can actually monitor a connected item's power usage and give you real-time reports on your mobile device. You can find out how much power a specific device is using and adjust your use accordingly.

Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector With 4-Foot Cord and Remote

The Conserve Switch Surge Protector fills a void that you may not have even known that you have. When we walk away from our computers, they continue to draw power from the outlet -- even more so if we leave them in standby mode. This surge protector has a single switch that can completely shut off six devices at once with two remaining plugs that maintain power. This means you can shut off your computer, monitor, printer, etc. while keeping your modem and wireless router on to keep the WiFi signal going.

Insulate everything

Black+Decker Thermal Leak Detector

Utilizing high-tech infrared sensors, this device measures surface temperatures throughout your home and detects exactly where any thermal leaks may occur. By plugging these leaks, you can save significantly on your electric bill. Not only that, it will also conserve hours of use on your temperature-control units, which adds up over time. You could potentially add years onto the life of your AC and/or heating units.

3M Indoor Window Insulator Kit

So much air escapes your home through improper insulation, and much of that comes through windows. This window insulator kit can help you to cover those gaps where air might seep through. Losing warm air in the winter causes your heater to work overtime, pulling more electricity. Properly insulating every part of your home can reduce this risk, and at the same time reduce your energy costs.

Evelots 2-in-1 Door Draft Stopper

There's nothing more frustrating than losing heat or cold under a door. This draft stopper can stop air -- and money -- from leaking out of your home. Some estimate that up to 15% of the warm air in a home is lost underneath drafty doors, which causes your heater to work overtime, costing you on your power bill. This inexpensive tool can help you solve that problem, saving you money through those long winter months.

Use energy efficient devices

MySmartBlinds Automation Kit Bundle + Solar Panel

These Alexa- and Google-enabled smart blinds connect to your smartphone, making them easy to control using voice or button commands. Keeping your shades down when the sun is beating down can go far to keep your home cool in the warm months, while keeping them open in the winter when the sun is out can warm your home by a few degrees. This kit has temperature sensors that can automatically raise and lower the blinds as needed based on the home's temperature, or you can set your own automatic schedule. They're also completely solar powered, so they won't drain any electricity from your home's monthly usage.

Whynter Energy Star Digital Upright Convertible Deep Stainless Steel Freezer/Refrigerator

This beautiful stainless steel appliance can be set to either refrigerator or freezer mode, depending on your needs. It's Energy Star certified by the U.S. government, which means it limits energy consumption by design. Large appliances are often some of the biggest energy thieves in our homes because they need so much power and many run 24 hours a day. This refrigerator/freezer consumes less power than traditional alternatives, which will save you money every month.

Energy saving tips

Always turn off lights when you leave a room.

Make sure to plug any holes that may leak warm or cold air out of your home.

Use natural light whenever possible to reduce light bulb use.

Purchase energy efficient appliances that use less power.

Make sure your home is properly insulated, as insulation is one of the biggest factors impacting energy consumption due to weather.

