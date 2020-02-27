Like to save money? Snag these early spring deals

It seems impossible, but February is already coming to a close.

While we're looking forward to sunnier spring days, there are still a few weeks of winter left. That's why it's the perfect time to treat yourself -- not that you ever need an excuse, of course.

As you look forward to springtime, shop these discounts on top products that will make your life more convenient and more entertaining. Among other things, we found a fitness tracker, a smart TV, a cookware set, a mountain bike, and a lot of top clothing brands on sale.

There's something here for everyone, so enjoy some virtual retail therapy to celebrate the finish of February.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: $159.99 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Be ready for spring cleaning with a vacuum that's ready to accomplish your most difficult chores. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe delivers the power you'd expect from a Shark, plus it lives up to its name with a lift-away canister that makes it easy to reach dirt wherever it hides.

TCL 43-Inch Smart Roku TV: $229.99 at Amazon (was $329.99)

Streaming doesn't have to be difficult or require a multitude of devices. TCL TVs have Roku built-in, so all you have to do is set them up and begin indulging in your favorite content. Check out the 43-inch model that's now $100 off the retail price at Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker: $117.11 at Amazon (was $149.95)

Give your fitness goals a boost with the Fitbit Charge 3 that monitors numerous fitness metrics to track your progress and keep you motivated. Heart rate monitor, a variety of exercise modes, and a swim-proof construction are all part of its feature set.

KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender: $34.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Sometimes all you need is a simple tool in the kitchen. This 2-speed handheld blender can prepare ingredients with ease, and it especially comes in hand if you like to blend creamy soups, as it removes the need to transfer hot liquid into a blender.

YETI Rambler 36 oz Bottle: $37.49 at Amazon (was $49.99)

With a double-walled construction and 36-ounce capacity, this YETI Rambler is built to keep a day's supply of your favorite beverage warm or cold. It's the ideal tumbler to bring camping, fishing, or to tailgates or music festivals. Grab one now at Amazon and save 25%.

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket: $30 at Macy's (was $60)

It's almost time to put your winter coat away and slip on a jacket that's practical for spring weather. This stylish men's rain jacket is lightweight yet dependable at blocking out the windy and rainy weather you'd expect this time of year. Choose from three attractive color combinations.

Michael Kors Bedford Pebble Leather Pocket Tote: $99 at Macy's (was $198)

You'll appreciate the easy-to-carry style of this Michael Kors tote that also provides ample space for all of your essentials. At a sale price that reflects a 50% discount, you'll also love how affordable it is to indulge in a classy bag by the top designer.

JDB Portable Charger: $6.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)

Sometimes you need a little extra power on the go to charge your smart device. This handy portable charger is small enough to tote in your pocket, backpack, or purse, and is compatible with Android and Apple devices.

The North Face Women's Osito Fleece Jacket: $59.35 at Backcountry (was $98.95)

The Osito fleece jacket is one of the most popular in women's wear from The North Face for good reasons -- it's super soft, comfortable to wear, and easy to layer. Many sizes and colors are on sale now at Backcountry at 40% winter sale savings, so get yours before they are gone for the season.

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker: $59.99 at Amazon (was $89.50)

Sometimes, you need a full pot of coffee; other times, just one cup will do. You can brew either way with the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer that features dual sides -- one for making a single serving and other that can make up to 12 cups at a time.

Smartwool Men's Sparwood Crew Sweater: $64.98 at Backcountry (was $95)

If you think itchy and hot when you think of wool, you've never tried Smartwool. The brand uses a blend of Merino wool that's soft and amazingly comfortable. This particular Smartwool sweater sports a handsome men's style that looks great and will keep you warm on cold winter days.

UGG Emory Stitch Stripe Throw Blanket: $65.66 at Nordstrom (was $98)

UGG makes more than footwear. This warm throw by the brand is soft and attractive, and it's crafted of an acrylic knit material that's easy to care for -- simply toss in the washer and dryer and enjoy.

CHI Titanium Temperature Control 1'' Hairstyling Iron: $107.99 at Ulta (was $119.99)

It's the combination of reliable heat and titanium plates that make the CHI Hairstyling Iron capable of creating straight strands with just one pass. This trim model is an Ulta exclusive and is currently on sale for $107.99.

Case Logic 18-Inch Laptop Case: $36.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Keep your laptop safe when you travel with a case that's made specifically for protecting this important device. With protective padding and an 18-inch design, this Case Logic laptop case will protect small to large laptops with extra space to spare for a few accessories.

Tumi Larkin Santos Compact Carry-On: $680 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $850)

You don't have to worry about the hassle checking this trim travel bag when you fly. That's because it measures 16 by 17 inches and can easily fit under most airline seats while still having enough room to fit your essential items.

Kate Spade Sylvia Croc-Embossed Patent Leather Card Holder: $42 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $70)

Carry your cards in style with this cardholder by Kate Spade that's crafted in embossed leather with a croc pattern. It has slots to fit four cards and a trim design that doesn't take up a lot of space in a pocket or bag.

OXO Tot Nest Booster Seat: $43.99 at Nordstrom (was $54.99)

When you have your own booster seat, you'll be ready to secure your kiddo as soon as you sit down at your favorite restaurant. This compact model is easy to transport and is compatible with most chairs for an easy fit. You'll like that the seat cushion is removable for quick cleanup.

Samsung 25 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator: $1,499 at Samsung (was $2,299 - $2,599)

Just because you want to update your kitchen with a luxury refrigerator doesn't mean you can't save money. The French door model by Samsung has a roomy interior with the convenience of a separate pantry and lower freezer drawers. It's available in three fingerprint-resistant finishes, each on sale at Samsung.

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $699.99 at Nordstrom (was $1,290)

This cookware set is made to impress serious home chefs, thanks to the triple-layer construction of aluminum and stainless steel that cooks evenly and can be used with just about any heat source. The set includes a collection of versatile pots and pans and is 45% off at Nordstrom.

Clinique Discovery 4-Piece Set: $10 at Macy's ($32 value)

Now is a great time to try Clinique products and see what they can do for your skincare routine. The Discovery Set is available for only $10 at Macy's, and it includes a cleanser, moisturizer, mascara, and lipstick, each formulated with the brand's quality ingredients.

Niner JET 9 2-Star Mountain Bike: $1,999 at Backcountry (was $3,200)

If you're ready to invest in a mountain bike so you can shred this spring, check out Niner's JET 9 that's built with rugged wheels and reliable suspension to tackle challenging terrain. It's available at a 38% savings, which is a significant discount on a full-suspension bike from a top brand.

Marineland Portrait Blade Light 5-Gallon Aquarium Kit: $59.09 at Chewy (was $104.99)

With a modern design and filtration and lighting systems, this contemporary aquarium has everything you need to provide a home for your aquatic pets. It even has a night lighting function that illuminates the tank with soft blue light for relaxing viewing of the tank after dark.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.