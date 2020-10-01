October 1, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Satanic Temple sues advertising company for rejecting pro-abortion billboards
The Satanic Temple is suing a Louisiana-based advertising company for refusing to display a series of billboards promoting the group’s abortion ritual, a ceremony that helps women bypass “unnecessary regulations” in some states. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Arkansas state court, accuses the company of engaging in religious discrimination and breach of contract and notes that the firm had previously assured the group the controversial designs would not be a problem.